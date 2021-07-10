Sony State of Play 2021 | Check out the biggest titles from Sony's latest State of Play showcase

Sony recently concluded its State of Play showcase, where it revealed some updates on previously announced titles. One of the major highlights of the event was the almost 10-minute long Deathloop gameplay showcase. As promised, there wasn’t any major news at the event. That being said, we did get a few new game announcements, release dates, and trailers. Without any further delays, here are the highlights from Sony’s State of Play 2021.

Moss: Book 2 was a new PlayStation VR and will feature the same combat, puzzles, and platforming we saw in Moss. The beloved PS VR title was developed by Polyarc and has received a ton of acclaim and is touted as one of the best adventure titles on the PS VR.

Hunter’s Arena: Legends is coming to the PS4 and PS5. The title combines elements of an RPG, MOBA, and other genres The game will feature both PVP and PVE modes as well as a new battle royale mode. Hunter’s Arena: Legends is coming to the PlayStation on August 3.

Sega showed off extensive gameplay of one of its most exciting IP, Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles. The game is launching on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on October 15. The game will feature an in-depth Story mode as well as online and offline PVP modes.

Lost Judgment is a sequel to 2019’s Yakuza spin-off Judgment. This crime thriller is certainly one of the most exciting single-player narrative-based games coming to the PlayStation and Xbox. There’s no official launch date, but the game is coming soon and will also feature a Digital Ultimate Version including a story expansion set in Kamurocho and Ijincho.

Arcadegeddon is coming to the PC and PS5 in 2022, although early access to the game has already begun. This multiplayer co-op shooter can be played solo or in a team of four players. Arcadegeddon features fun gameplay mixed with creative aesthetics to make for an exciting proposition.

JETT is a new sci-fi adventure from the makers of Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP. It is still on track to launch on the PS4 and PS5 by the end of the year. JETT features an expansive universe to explore and seems like it’s shaping up to be the next No Man’s Sky.

After many delays, Sony confirmed that FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch will be out for PS4, PS5, and PC on September 7. The game features arcade-style combat and a ton of secrets and upgrades. This 2D Metroidvania stars a fully armed rabbit taking on vicious machines.