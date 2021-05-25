MARKET NEWS

Sony PS5 pre-orders in India restart on May 27: Here's all you need to know

Those who managed to pre-order Sony PS5 during the previous sales can't order another unit on May 27.

Moneycontrol News
May 25, 2021 / 08:09 AM IST
The new Sony PS5 India restock is happening earlier than expected

Sony PS5 pre-orders in India will restart again on May 27. The latest Sony PlayStation recently went on pre-orders, only to go out of stock within minutes. The new Sony PS5 India restock is happening earlier than expected.

According to the listing on the Sony Centre, Sony PS5 pre-orders go live on May 27 at 12 pm. There is currently no word on the PS5 pre-order on Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, etc. However, like the previous sales, we can expect other retailers and channels to open pre-orders for PS5.

The latest Sony PS5 restock is expected to be in limited quantity. Customers will be allowed to only place one unit of the PS5 for pre-order. The limitation is applicable to both Disc and Digital Editions. However, customers can purchase multiple Sony PS5 accessories and games. Those who managed to pre-order PS5 during the previous sales cannot order another unit during the May 27 sale.
PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHzCustom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz
Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHzAMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz)
16GB GDDR616GB GDDR6
448GB/s448GB/s
825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Optical Disc DriveNo Optical Disc Drive
4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
Rs 49,990Rs 39,990
Also read | Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: Here's how the sultans of console gaming compare
TAGS: #Sony #Sony PlayStation 5 #Sony PS5
first published: May 25, 2021 08:07 am

