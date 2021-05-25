Sony PS5 pre-orders in India restart on May 27: Here's all you need to know
Those who managed to pre-order Sony PS5 during the previous sales can't order another unit on May 27.
May 25, 2021 / 08:09 AM IST
The new Sony PS5 India restock is happening earlier than expected
Sony PS5 pre-orders in India will restart again on May 27. The latest Sony PlayStation recently went on pre-orders, only to go out of stock within minutes. The new Sony PS5 India restock is happening earlier than expected.
According to the listing on the Sony Centre, Sony PS5 pre-orders go live on May 27 at 12 pm. There is currently no word on the PS5 pre-order on Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, etc. However, like the previous sales, we can expect other retailers and channels to open pre-orders for PS5.
The latest Sony PS5 restock is expected to be in limited quantity. Customers will be allowed to only place one unit of the PS5 for pre-order. The limitation is applicable to both Disc and Digital Editions. However, customers can purchase multiple Sony PS5 accessories and games. Those who managed to pre-order PS5 during the previous sales
cannot order another unit during the May 27 sale.
|PlayStation 5
|PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz
|Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz
|Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHz
|AMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz)
|16GB GDDR6
|16GB GDDR6
|448GB/s
|448GB/s
|825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
|825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
|Optical Disc Drive
|No Optical Disc Drive
|4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
|4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
|Rs 49,990
|Rs 39,990