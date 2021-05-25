Sony PS5 pre-orders in India restart on May 27: Here's all you need to know

The new Sony PS5 India restock is happening earlier than expected

Sony PS5 pre-orders in India will restart again on May 27. The latest Sony PlayStation recently went on pre-orders, only to go out of stock within minutes. The new Sony PS5 India restock is happening earlier than expected.

According to the listing on the Sony Centre, Sony PS5 pre-orders go live on May 27 at 12 pm. There is currently no word on the PS5 pre-order on Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, etc. However, like the previous sales, we can expect other retailers and channels to open pre-orders for PS5.

PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHz AMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz) 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 448GB/s 448GB/s 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Optical Disc Drive No Optical Disc Drive 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS Rs 49,990 Rs 39,990