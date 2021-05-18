Sony PS5 India restock: PlayStation 5 pre-orders could go live again in June

Sony reportedly held back on making more PlayStation 5 units available for the second pre-order due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Sony PlayStation 5 went out of stock within minutes during the second PS5 pre-order. The gaming console was available for pre-booking only for the second time in India since its worldwide launch last year.

Sony is now expected to make the gaming console available again soon. A news report suggests that the Sony PS5 India restock is slated for June.

The exact date for the next Sony PS5 pre-order in India is currently unknown. According to a report by IGN India, Sony held back on making more units available due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The company is said to make up for it during the third PS5 pre-order. It is likely to make more units available of its gaming console available in June.

Another reason to offer more quantities is the launch of a new Sony PS5 exclusive title. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart launches exclusively on PlayStation 5 in June. Sony would want to avoid any negative publicity of releasing its big first exclusive of the year without the availability of consoles.

Also read: Sony PS5 review

Apart from the standard PS5 console, the PS5 Digital Edition had gone on sale for the first time in India through the Sony Center, but customers experienced difficulties in trying to book the Digital Edition, suggesting only a limited number of units were available. “Expect wider availability of the PS5 Digital Edition though there’s no clarity on new accessories making it outside of the DualSense controller,” the news report added.

The Sony PS5’s price in India is set at Rs 49,990, while the Digital Edition costs Rs 39,990. The main difference between the two consoles is that the latter lacks the Blu-ray disc drive. As of now, Sony is yet to confirm a date for shipping of the consoles as well as a third restock. However, we will keep you posted with any updates on the PS5 restocking.