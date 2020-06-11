Sony PlayStation 5 'Future of Gaming' event to take place tonight: What to expect, how to watch the livestream

Sony is all set to launch the PlayStation 5 in tonight’s event, titled “The Future of Gaming”. The event is scheduled to take place later tonight (June 12, 01.30 am IST).

Where to watch the Livestream?

You can watch the event live on the official Sony PlayStation website.

What to expect from the event?

In past events, Sony has detailed the PlayStation 5 hardware and the console’s capabilities as well as the controller. However, tonight’s event will focus on software, more precisely ‘games’. While there is a strong possibility that we may see gameplay for some of the upcoming PS5 titles, Sony has not confirmed anything, only calling it a ‘first look’. Additionally, in discussing what the Future of Gaming event has in store for gamers, Sony has not used the word ‘gameplay’.

Last month, we got a brief look at potential PS5 gameplay when Epic Games revealed the Unreal Engine 5 with a demo running on Sony’s upcoming console. Sony has confirmed that the event will run for a little over an hour and will be presented in 1080p at 30fps. The event will showcase a mix of some exclusive and third-party titles coming to the PS5.

You can also expect to see brand new games and a complete look at the design of the console. We are not expecting to learn the price and release date of the PS5 just yet but being able to get a look at all the games you can play on the next-gen PlayStation seems better.

The event will feature a mix of exclusive titles published by Sony as well as third-party titles from other publishers. Sony could showcase actual gameplay demos, but since the event is being described as a “digital showcase” and “first look”, we urge you not to get your hopes up.

