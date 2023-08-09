Sony begins rolling out PS5 cloud game streaming to beta testers

The beta codes are reportedly exclusive and cannot be shared with other users. (Image: Sony)

Sony has begun rolling out cloud game streaming support for PS5 to select beta users. The console and hardware giant announced the feature in June, giving PS Plus Premium members a chance to try it out.

The service allows you to play PS5 games from the PlayStation Plus catalogue and supported digital titles you own in your library. Sony announced the service as a complementary experience meaning you can use it when a game is downloading or you need to save some hard drive space.

While there is no official announcement from Sony yet, users on the PlayStation community on Reddit have posted screenshots of a beta invite for the program.



The beta codes are reportedly exclusive and cannot be shared with other users. Opinion so far seems positive on the community with users saying the supported resolutions range from 720p to 4K in select titles.

Games will also load any cloud saves you have automatically. Early supported titles include God of War: Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, Fortnite, Fall Guys, Destiny 2, Sackboy A Big Adventure, Returnal, Demon's Souls and more.