Snapdragon 865 dominate AnTuTu's global list of best-performing smartphones for April 2020

AnTuTu recently announced its global list of best performing flagship and mid-range smartphones. It is worth noting that AnTuTu’s list does not account for several 2020 flagships, which have already been launched in global markets, including the Realme X50 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro 5G, iQOO 3 5G, OnePlus 8 and the Oppo Find X2 series, all of which are powered by the dominant Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The Mi 10 Pro managed to rise to the top spot with an average score of 593,769 points, followed by the OnePlus 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10. AnTuTu only listed Exynos versions of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and S20+ 5G took the fourth and fifth spots with their Exynos 990 chipset.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 with the older Snapdragon 855+ chipset managed to hold down the sixth position. The ROG Phone 2 was followed by the S20+ and S20 5G with the Exynos 990 SoC, one of the reasons for the drop in performance is down to the RAM rather than the chipset. The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro placed in ninth and tenth, respectively.

Last month, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with the Snapdragon 865 SoC scored 562,262 points. For comparison, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with the Exynos 990 chip only managed 519,713, which is a big dip in performance. A notable absentee was the Huawei P40 series, which utilizes a Kirin 990 5G chipset.

AnTuTu also announced a list of the best performing mid-range phones. However, once again, they do not include several smartphones powered by Huawei’s Kirin 820 chipset, the Snapdragon 765G SoC or the MediaTek Dimensity series. The Huawei Nova 7i powered by the Kirin 820 chip took the top spot, followed by the Redmi Note 8 Pro that utilizes a MediaTek G90T SoC.

There are two notable developments in the mid-range list. Firstly, the Realme 6 (4GB RAM Configuration) outperformed the Realme 6 Pro (8GB RAM Configuration), the former uses a MediaTek G90T, and the latter opts for the newer Snapdragon 720G chipset. To the second development, the Samsung Galaxy A71, Realme X2, and Mi Note 10, among other devices powered by the Snapdragon 730G, are all outperformed by the Snapdragon 720G chip on the Realme 6 Pro and Redmi Note 9S.