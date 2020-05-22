App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sharp Aquos Zero 2 with 240Hz OLED display and Snapdragon 855 arrives outside Japan

The Sharp Aquos Zero 2 was recently unveiled in Taiwan and will cost roughly Rs 55,550

Carlsen Martin

Last year, high refresh rate displays became a trend among flagship phones and this year that has trickled down into the mid-range. However, the phone with the highest refresh rate wasn’t unveiled by any of the mainstream brands this year, but by Japanese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Sharp. The Sharp Aquos Zero 2 is now available outside Japan for the first time since its launch.

The Aquos Zero 2 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with an in-display fingerprint reader. The phone sports a best-in-class 240Hz refresh rate, which is the same as most top-end gaming laptops. Additionally, the screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 6 with a waterdrop notch.

The notch houses an 8-megapixel, f/2.2 selfie shooter. On the back, the phone is equipped with the Aquos Zero 2 with a dual-camera setup with a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture with OIS and a 20-megapixel ultrawide shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

Close

Since this is a 2019 phone, the Aquos Zero 2 is powered by an older Snapdragon 855 SoC. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device runs on Android 10 and packs a 3,130 mAh battery, which seems quite underwhelming for a phone, especially one with a 6.4-inch display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

related news

The Sharp Aquos Zero 2 was recently unveiled in Taiwan and will cost 21,990 in new Tiwanese dollars (roughly Rs 55,550). The phone was announced in a partnership with an eSports team sponsored by Sharp. Although there aren’t that many games that support such a high refresh rate, it will be interesting to see how the 240 Hz refresh rate compares to the 120Hz on the current generation of flagships.

First Published on May 22, 2020 06:00 pm

tags #gaming #OnePlus #Sharp #smartphones

