Sharp Aquos Zero 2 with 240Hz OLED display and Snapdragon 855 arrives outside Japan

Last year, high refresh rate displays became a trend among flagship phones and this year that has trickled down into the mid-range. However, the phone with the highest refresh rate wasn’t unveiled by any of the mainstream brands this year, but by Japanese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Sharp. The Sharp Aquos Zero 2 is now available outside Japan for the first time since its launch.

The Aquos Zero 2 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with an in-display fingerprint reader. The phone sports a best-in-class 240Hz refresh rate, which is the same as most top-end gaming laptops. Additionally, the screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 6 with a waterdrop notch.

The notch houses an 8-megapixel, f/2.2 selfie shooter. On the back, the phone is equipped with the Aquos Zero 2 with a dual-camera setup with a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture with OIS and a 20-megapixel ultrawide shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

Since this is a 2019 phone, the Aquos Zero 2 is powered by an older Snapdragon 855 SoC. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device runs on Android 10 and packs a 3,130 mAh battery, which seems quite underwhelming for a phone, especially one with a 6.4-inch display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

The Sharp Aquos Zero 2 was recently unveiled in Taiwan and will cost 21,990 in new Tiwanese dollars (roughly Rs 55,550). The phone was announced in a partnership with an eSports team sponsored by Sharp. Although there aren’t that many games that support such a high refresh rate, it will be interesting to see how the 240 Hz refresh rate compares to the 120Hz on the current generation of flagships.



