Samsung's Galaxy F54 5G goes on sale in India: Check here for price, specs

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Samsung's Galaxy F54 5G is now on sale in India. The phone was launched earlier this month and features a Super AMOLED display and triple camera module.

Pricing and offers

As an introductory offer, Samsung will be selling the smartphone for Rs 27,999 but only on purchases made using select debit/credit cards. Post June 20, the price will be revised to Rs 29,999.

You can purchase the phone on Flipkart or Samsung's official online store, and authorised offline retailers. No-cost EMI options are also available for interested buyers.

The device is sold in a single variant in India with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and is available in two colour variants - Blue and Silver.

Specifications

The F54 5G has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It runs on Samsung's in-house Exynos 1380 SoC which is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. You can increase storage up to 1TB using an external SD card.

The smartphone has Samsung's One UI 5.1, which is based on Android 13. Samsung is promising four years of OS updates and five years of security updates for the smartphone.

On the back is a triple-camera module with a primary 108-megapixel sensor, complimented by 8- and 2-megapixel shooters. On the front of the phone is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

The phone has a 6000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging.