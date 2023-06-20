Best small phones 2023: Power-packed and feature-rich, these small smartphones won't weigh you down

Best small phones 2023: The Apple iPhone 13 mini comes with a gorgeous Super Retina XDR OLED Screen and a capable cam with Cinematic mode

Statista’s figures for global smartphone shipments between 2018 and 2022 confirm what we already know. There’s been a definitive shift towards large displays. In 2018, only 20 percent of the 1,445 million handsets shipped globally were in the 6 to 7-inch screen size zone. In 2022, this number jumped to 40 percent. In 2022, Apple ditched the iPhone mini and opted for a iPhone 14 Plus, another indication that small smartphones are no longer a thing.

It brings us to another interesting question. What is a small smartphone? That definition has changed. The iPhone 14 and Samsung’s Galaxy S23 are probably the template for the 2023 smartphone: both these devices sport 6.1-inch displays and weigh under 175 gm, finding the balance between ‘workable’ screen real estate and a form factor that won’t ‘weigh you down’. 165-175 gm is the new sweet spot for small smartphones. Whether it’s Google’s Pixel 6a or Motorola’s Edge 40, these devices pack the appeal of lightweight smartphones without compromising on display size or features that matter. Check out our list if you’re in the market for a smartphone that’s light in your hand.

iPhone 13 mini

The iPhone 13 mini is in a small world of its own. The 2021 iPhone mini is just 141 gm light – no kidding. If you’re unlikely to use your smartphone for binge watching or reading e-books, the 13 mini is a great option. It comes with a gorgeous Super Retina XDR OLED Screen and a capable cam with Cinematic mode. Don’t expect a marathon battery though. The 5.5-inch display offers the convenience of one-handed navigation; and feels incredibly weightless in your hand. If the mini is too small for your use-case scenarios, the entry-level iPhone 14 (Rs 79,900 onwards) might be the best of both worlds. It’s the new small phone in the Apple world with a practical 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

Price: Rs 64,900 onwards

Samsung Galaxy S23

Best small phones 2023: The Samsung Galaxy S23 weighs under 170 gm despite an immersive 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

Samsung recently unveiled a funky lime green colour way for its smallest flagship phone, in time for the summer. It’s one of the best shades of green on any smartphone right now. The S23 weighs under 170 gm despite an immersive 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (1080 x 2340 pixels / 425 PPI) that peaks at a screen brightness of 1750 nits. You get a solid 3900 mAh battery that won’t let you down.

Price: Rs 74,999 onwards

ASUS 8Z

Best small phones 2023: The ASUS 8Z packs a robust 4400 mAh battery despite its sub 170 gm heft

Think of ASUS’ diminutive flagship-level device as the iPhone mini of the Android world. At 5.9-inches it’s larger than the iPhone mini. The AMOLED display (2400 x 1080 pixels / 445 PPI) peaks at 1100 nits and is ultra-smooth thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. ASUS manages to pack a robust 4400 mAh battery despite its sub 170 gm heft. Other hardware highlights include a Qualcomm 888 processor, 8GB of RAM and a dual rear cam with a 64MP lens.

Price: Rs 42,999

iQOO Z7s

Best small phones 2023: The iQOO Z7s is one of the better lightweight smartphones in the sub Rs 20K price band

This is a device that’s light in your pocket and light on your wallet. The Z7s is one of the better lightweight smartphones in the sub Rs 20K price band. This one’s propelled by a Snapdragon 695 5G processor; you get a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The 64MP rear cam comes with OIS (optical image stabilisation). There’s a large 4500 mAh battery under the hood despite its 172 gm heft; there’s a 44W fast charger in the box.

Price: Rs 18,999 onwards

Google Pixel 6a

Best small phones 2023: The dual rear cam is one of the highlights of Google Pixel 6a

It’s a tad heavier than 175 gm and yet still feels really light in your hand. The Pixel 6a comes with a vibrant 6.1-inch OLED HDR display (1080 x 2400 pixels / 429 PPI). You get the best ‘pureplay’ Android experience and a bunch of Google camera tools including Magic Eraser. The dual rear cam is one of the highlights of this device, Google’s Night Sight delivers great results in lowlight.

Price: Rs 28,999

OPPO Find N2 Flip

Best small phones 2023: The Find N2 Flip is incredibly compact in its folded form and can slip into your skinniest jeans

Flip phones like this one or Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 might be in the 180 gm plus zone but they offer the convenience of a flexible form factor. The Find N2 Flip is incredibly compact in its folded form and can slip into your skinniest jeans. The 3.26-inch cover display is the largest out there and allows you to get stuff done without having to flip open the device.

Price: Rs 89,999

Motorola Edge 40

Best small phones 2023: The Motorola Edge 40 is dubbed as the world’s slimmest 5G smartphone

Motorola has pitched this sub Rs 30,000 device as the world’s slimmest 5G smartphone. It feels remarkably light in your hand - it weighs under 170 gm. Aside from the slim form, we also approve of the premium vegan leather finish that is complemented by a metal frame. Motorola has packed the Edge 40 with a 6.55-inch pOLED HDR 10+ display with a 144 Hz refresh rate that’s backed by Dolby Atmos tuned stereo speakers.

Price: Rs 29,999