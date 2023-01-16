Motorola Edge 40 Pro global price leaked online, check expected specifications & other details

Motorola is gearing up to announce a new flagship smartphone globally. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is expected to make its global debut sometime next month. The Edge 40 Pro is expected to be a rebadged version of the Moto X40 that was unveiled in China back in December 2023.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro Expected Price

Now, a new report provides information about the pricing of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. According to the report by Appuals, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro price will set you back EUR 850 (roughly Rs 75,100) for the sole 12GB/256GB configuration. The handset is available in Smoky Black and Tourmaline Blue colour options.

For comparison, the Moto X40 features a starting price of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs 40,400) for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB variant will set you back CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,600). The Motorola Edge 40 Pro will likely feature the same specifications of the Moto X40 Pro.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro Expected Specs

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone also comes with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro packs a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 125W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The handset runs on Android 13 with Motorola's MyUI 5.0 skin on top.

The Edge 40 Pro sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ 10-bit curved AMOLED display. The panel supports HDR10+, DC Dimming, and a 165Hz refresh rate. The Moto Edge 40 Pro’s hole-punch cut-out houses a 60 MP selfie camera, although customers can also opt for a selfie camera under the display.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro gets a triple-camera setup on the back with 50 MP with OIS. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP ultrawide shooter and a 12 MP telephoto unit. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro also gets an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Other features include an in-display fingerprint reader, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, and more.