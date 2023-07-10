Samsung's delayed its XR headset because of Apple Vision Pro

Samsung had initially planned to enter mass production of its next-generation headset in early 2024 but has now pushed those plans back due to the announcement of Apple's Vision Pro headset. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung has reportedly delayed the production of its Extended Reality (XR) headset, which was expected to launch in early 2024.

XR is a blanket term that covers immersive technologies like Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR).

Samsung had initially planned to enter mass production of its next-generation headset in early 2024 but has now pushed those plans back due to the announcement of Apple's Vision Pro headset.

As reported by SBS Biz, Samsung will now review its headset specifications and design in the wake of the announcement. The plan has now been delayed by up to six months and is now aiming for an early 2025 launch.

Apple seems to be facing its own problems with the Reality Pro as the Cupertino-based technology giant has had to scale back production plans for the headset due to design challenges.

The company also doesn't expect the headset to be a top seller and will focus on the small, niche audience it's aimed at with appointments and in-store promotions in select US markets early next year.

The XR market, on the whole, has had a terrible start to 2023, with sales down by 33 percent in the first quarter of the year. One of the main causes is the absence of any worthwhile new hardware.