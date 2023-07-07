English
    Samsung opens pre-reservations for next Galaxy Z foldables in India

    Customers can pre-reserve the devices by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 07, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
    Samsung opens pre-reservations for the next Galaxy Z foldables in India

    (Image: Samsung)

    Samsung has opened pre-reservations for its next iterations of the Galaxy Z Flip and Fold foldable smartphones in India.

    Interested customers can make their reservations by visiting this page, and paying a token amount of Rs 2,000. Alternatively, users can also reserve their device on Amazon India and Flipkart or by visiting authorised Samsung stores.

    Also read | Samsung Electronics flags 96% drop in Q2 profit as chip glut drags on

    Pre-reservations will be subject to benefits worth Rs 5,000 on the purchase of your chosen device.

    Samsung is all set to unveil the next-generation Galaxy devices at the Galaxy Unpacked in South Korea scheduled for July 26, starting at 4:30pm IST.

    Galaxy Z Fold 5 expected specifications

    The new Fold will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which if the rumours are correct, will be running overclocked to maximise performance. Like every generation, refinements to the design are also expected, and the Fold 5 will likely be thinner and lighter than previous models.

    Samsung is reportedly developing a new hinge for the phone, which will supposedly have no gaps in between the screens when the phone is closed. Another improvement could be a bigger battery and cameras.

    Galaxy Z Flip 5 expected specifications

    Like Fold 5, Flip 5 may sport a new hinge that allows it close flat when shut, displaying no obvious gaps between the two screens. It would also mean a less obtrusive crease on the Flip's interior display.

    Reports suggest the Flip 5 will use a larger cover display at 3.5 inches, compared to the Flip 4's 1.9-inch cover display. The phone may also upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and will have battery and camera improvements.

    Also read | Samsung sues Chinese rival over alleged patent violation on iPhone displays

    Other expected launches

    Besides the new foldable phones, Samsung may also launch a new Galaxy Tab with multiple variants to choose from. All of them are expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

    Users may also see the Galaxy Watch 6, from Samsung's smartwatch line-up, with a curved glass display and longer battery life.

