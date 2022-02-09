MARKET NEWS

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Galaxy Tab S8 series announced at Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 price in India will be announced at a later date.

    Pranav Hegde
    February 09, 2022 / 08:42 PM IST
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 launched at the Galaxy S22 launch event is expected to arrive soon in India.

    At the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event, Samsung has announced the Galaxy Tab S8 series alongside. The new Samsung tablets are a premium offering and come in three different models. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the most premium tablet with a 14.6-inch AMOLED display. Samsung has also launched the Galaxy Tab S8+ and a vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 alongside.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 price

    The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 comes in two storage options, with the base model having 8GB of RAM and128GB of internal storage. It is priced at $699. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 price in India will be announced at a later date.

    The Galaxy Tab S8+ also comes in the same 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB options. The pricing starts at $899. Both tablets, the Tab S8 and S8+ come in Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold colours.

    The top-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is priced at $1,099 for the base 8GB + 128GB model. It also comes in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB storage options. These variants are priced starting at $1,099.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series specifications

    All three Samsung Tab S8 series models come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. They also come with S Pen support, quad-speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and sound by AKG. The devices boot Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box. Users can expand the storage up to 1TB using a microSD card. Other differences are mentioned below.

    Display and design

    The Galaxy Tab S8 has an 11-inch WQXGA TFT display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution. It weighs 503 grams and measures 165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ has a 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a WQXGA+ resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels. It measures 185 x 285 x 5.7mm and weighs 567 grams. The 5G variant weighs 572 grams.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848 pixel resolution. All three tablets support a 120Hz refresh rate. It weighs 726 grams for the WiFi-only model. The 5G variant weighs 728 grams.

    Camera

    All three tablets have a dual-camera setup on the back. There is a 13MP main camera and a 6MP ultrawide camera with LED flash. For video calls and selfies, there is a 12MP ultrawide camera. The Ultra variant has an additional 12MP wide camera housed inside the notch cutout on the right edge of the tablet.

    Battery and charging

    The Galaxy Tab S8 has an 8000 mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy Tab S8+ has a 10,090 mAh battery. The top-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has an 11,200 mAh battery. All three tablets come with 45W fast charging support but you do not get the adapter in the box.

    Other specifications

    The Tab S8 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, whereas the other two models come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. All three tablets support 5G, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi Direct, etc.
    Pranav Hegde A Journalist at Moneycontrol, Pranav writes about everything tech. He is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations.
    Tags: #India #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 #Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 #Tablets
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 08:30 pm
