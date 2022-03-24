Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB storage configuration now available in India

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available in a new configuration in India. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was unveiled alongside the vanilla Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+. However, at the time of its launch, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was only offered in two configurations – 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB.

Now, Samsung is offering the Galaxy S22 Ultra in a 12GB/1TB configuration, making it the top-end model. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s price in India is set at Rs 1,34,999 for the top-end 12GB/1TB variant.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra (Review) was initially launched in two configurations in India, 12GB/256GB which is priced at Rs 1,09,999, and 12GB/512GB which will set you back Rs 1,18,999. The S22 Ultra comes in Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Burgundy colours, while the Green option is not available in India yet.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a QHD+ resolution. The display is curved and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. It features an LTPO panel, allowing the screen to switch between 1Hz and 120Hz refresh rate depending on the on-screen content.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 45W fast charging support. It also supports 15W wireless charging. Under the hood, the S22 Ultra opts for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India. The Galaxy S22 Ultra runs Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 out of the box.

On the back, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera setup features a 108MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The quad-camera setup also includes a 12MP, 120-degree ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Lastly, there are two 10MP telephoto camera sensors with 3x (30x digital zoom) and 10x optical zoom (100x digital Zoom). For selfies, the device has a 40MP front camera.