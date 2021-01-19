Samsung Galaxy S20 series discontinued following Galaxy S21 series sale announcement

Samsung Galaxy S21 series sale begins in India on January 29. The Galaxy S21 price in India starts at Rs 69,990 and is available for pre-order. After announcing the Samsung Galaxy S21 series India availability details, the company may have quietly discontinued the Galaxy S20 series.

Samsung has delisted the Galaxy S20 series from its official website. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the only smartphone under the series listed on the official website. Other smartphones under the Galaxy S20 series are out of stock at the time of writing this. According to GizChina, the smartphone series are also out of stock in the UK and China.

The Galaxy S20 series recently received a massive price drop, with the standard S20 priced at Rs 49,990. Samsung has officially not announced the discontinuation of the Galaxy S20 series in India.

The Galaxy S20 smartphone series is still available on Flipkart and Amazon at the time of writing this. The devices should be available for purchase until stocks last.

We have reached out to Samsung for the official update.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India starts at Rs 69,990. Samsung Galaxy S21+ India price starts at Rs 81,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in India starts at Rs 1,05,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. The 16GB + 512GB Galaxy S21 Ultra price is set at Rs 1,16,999.