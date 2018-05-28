App
May 28, 2018 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may come with a massive 512GB storage, 8GB RAM

Galaxy Note 9 is expected to launch by the end of July and will replace Galaxy S9 -which was launched in March this year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Did you ever think having a 256GB storage on your mobile phone is an overkill? Well, think again. If reports are to be believed, Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone Galaxy Note 9 may come with a 512GB storage option.

In addition to storage option, the beast of a phone is also tipped to come with 8GB RAM. The information was leaked by renowned tipster @Ice Universe through Twitter.

The tweet however says ‘if you are lucky’ which means the company may or may not roll out 512GB ROM on the phone. It is also unclear whether the phone will be rolled out in multiple storage versions or just one standard version.

Interestingly, the phone will also support memory expansion of at least 400GB in the form of a microSD card. At 512GB, Galaxy Note 9 will come with double the storage of Samsung’s current flagship phone, the Galaxy S9, which comes with 256GB storage.

Galaxy Note 9 is expected to launch by the end of July and will replace Galaxy S9 -which was launched in March this year. However, there are reports floating around pointing at an early launch as a result of poor sales of Galaxy S9.

Speculations are also rife that Samsung might not tinker too much on the design part and will mostly stick to the designs of Galaxy Note 8. However, the company is expected to bring a myriad of changes in the internals.

The phone is expected to come with Snapdragon 845 in the United States and Exynos 9810 SoC in other parts of the world, including India. The device will retain its dual-camera configuration, the stylus pen.

The company recently confirmed that Galaxy Note 9 will come with an improved Bixby 2.0. The smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 with thin bezels at the top and bottom and will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

