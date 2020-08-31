Samsung Galaxy M51 Launched with 7,000 mAh Battery and 64 MP Quad Rear Cameras

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new phone in its budget M series in India. While few specs of the Galaxy M51 have already been revealed, the phone just went live in Germany. The Galaxy M51 has been listed on Samsung’s German website.

Samsung Galaxy 51 Price

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is be priced at EUR 360 (Approx. Rs 31,550) in Germany. The phone arrives in a single 6GB/128GB configuration. The Galaxy M51’s price in India is expected to fall inside Rs 25,000, putting it up against the OnePlus Nord and Vivo V19.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Specs

The Samsung Galaxy is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, suspected to be the Snapdragon 730G SoC. The chipset is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (Expandable up to 512GB). The Galaxy M51 packs a massive 7,000 mAh battery, the first of its kind at this price. The battery supports 25W fast charging over USB Type-C.

The Galaxy M51 sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. On the back, the Galaxy M51 sports a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP, f/1.8 aperture at the helm. The main camera is paired with a 12 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro camera.

On the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 32 MP selfie shooter. The Galaxy M51 is available in Black and White colour options. Samsung will likely unveil the Galaxy M51 in India in the upcoming days.