Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Redmi Note 10S vs Moto G40 Fusion vs Realme 8: Here's a full spec comparison

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M32 in India. The Galaxy M32 offers a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel, a massive battery, a quad-camera setup, and a MediaTek G series chipset at a sub-15K price. But how does it stack up against the kings of the mid-range, more precisely, the Moto G40 Fusion, Redmi Note 10S, and the Realme 8? Stick around and let's find out which is the best smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India.

Model Galaxy M32 Realme 8 Redmi Note 10s Moto G40 Fusion Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G95 Snapdragon 732G Display 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 90Hz 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 60Hz, HDR10 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 60Hz 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD, 120Hz, HDR10 RAM 4GB/6GB 4GB/6GB/8GB 6GB 4GB/6GB Storage 64GB/128GB 128GB 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 20 MP, f/2.2 16 MP, f/2.5 13 MP, f/2.5 16 MP, f/2.2 Software Android 11, One UI 3.1 Android 11, Realme UI 2.0 Android 11, MIUI 12.5 Android 11, My UX Battery 6,000 mAh, 25W Charging Support 5,000 mAh, 30W Charging Support 5,000 mAh, 33W Charging Support 6,000 mAh, 20w Charging Support Price (Rs) 14,999 / 16,999 14,999 / 15,999 / 16,999 14,999 / 15,999 14,499 / 16,499

Display

While the Redmi Note 10S, Realme 8, and Galaxy M32 feature an AMOLED display, the Moto G40 opts for an LCD panel. The Realme 8 and Redmi Note 10S offer a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and more, whereas the Galaxy M32 tops out at 800 nits. However, the M32 also offers a 90Hz refresh rate and is the only one to do so on an AMOLED panel. The Moto G40 also offers a 120Hz refresh rate, but the AMOLED technology plus 90Hz refresh rate, make the M32 the better choice.

Performance

When it comes to performance, all four devices offer gaming-oriented chipsets. The MediaTek G95 chips on the Realme 8 and Redmi Note 10S are among the best in the segment. But the Snapdragon 732G is in my view the best chipset for gaming in this segment. However, the MediaTek G80 SoC on the Galaxy M32 does tend to look a bit out of its element here. It is worth noting here that only Xiaomi offers 6GB of RAM on its base model, while a higher RAM model will cost you more on the Moto G40, M32, and Realme 8.

Battery Life & Charging

Battery capacity certainly favors Motorola and Samsung, although the Realme 8 and Redmi Note 10S offer faster-charging support. In terms of battery life, the Galaxy M32 certainly has an advantage courtesy of the AMOLED panel and 6,000 mAh battery. And while’s the M32’s 25W charging support is excellent, Samsung offers a 15W adapter in the box. In this case, faster charging and a sizeable battery trump slower charging and a massive battery.

Software

In terms of the software, all four devices run on Android 11 with their own custom skins on top. But that’s about it in terms of their similarities. MIUI on the Redmi Note 10S has its fair share of bloatware, while Realme UI and One UI are generally cleaner. However, both MIUI and Realme UI have some catching up to do if they’re going to rival One UI, which can be seen as a viable alternative to stock Android. While One UI is undoubtedly one of the best Android skins around, the G40 Fusion’s My UX is near-indistinguishable from stock Android.

Cameras

Lastly, all four phones opt for a 64 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide shooter. Full disclosure, I haven’t tested out the cameras of all four devices, but judging by hardware, they all seem quite similar. While the Realme 8, Redmi Note 10S, and Galaxy M32 all opt for 64 MP quad cameras, the Moto G40 Fusion ditches the macro camera. Instead, the G40's ultrawide shooter doubles as a macro camera, which I find preferable to the dedicated low-resolution macro cameras. Additionally, the G40 Fusion can record 4K video on both front and rear cameras. In terms of camera hardware, it seems like a pretty even competition.