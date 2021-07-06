Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Realme Narzo 30: Full Specs Comparison

Samsung just dropped a new affordable smartphone in India, targeted towards value-oriented consumers. The Samsung Galaxy F22 is the latest edition to the company’s arsenal and might just offer the best value of any smartphone in its respective segment.

However, with the Galaxy F22’s starting price of Rs 12,499, it does have a few competitors in the form of the Realme Narzo 30 and Redmi Note 10. So, without any further delays, let’s see how the Galaxy F22 stands up against the Redmi Note 10 and Realme Narzo 30.

Model Galaxy F22 Realme Narzo 30 Redmi Note 10 Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G95 Snapdragon 678 Display 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED, 90Hz 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD, 60Hz 6.43-inch FHD+ LCD, 60Hz RAM 4GB / 6GB 6GB 4GB / 6GB Storage 64GB / 128GB 128GB 64GB / 128GB Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 13 MP 16 MP 13 MP Battery 6,000 mAh, 25W Charging Support 5,000 mAh, 30W Charging Support 5,000 mAh, 33W Charging Support Software Android 11, One UI 3.1 Android 11, Realme UI 2.0 Android 11, MIUI 12 Price (Rs) 12,499 / 14,499 12,499 12,999 / 14,999

What are the differences?

While design is largely subjective, we prefer the subtle finish and aesthetics of the Redmi Note 10. The Galaxy F22 opts for a slightly dated waterdrop notch on the front as compared to the hole-punch cutouts on the Narzo 30 and Redmi Note 10.

When it comes to the display, the Galaxy F22 uses superior AMOLED technology, while the Redmi Note 10 and Realme Narzo 30 use an LCD panel with a higher resolution. Moreover, Realme and Samsung have also opted for higher 90Hz screens.

In terms of performance, there’s no doubt that the Realme Narzo 30’s MediaTek G95 SoC is arguably the best of the lot, delivering the strongest gaming performance of any on this list. We haven’t tested the MediaTek G80 and Snapdragon 678 SoCs on the Galaxy F22 and Redmi Note 10, respectively.

But the Adreno 612 seems to deliver slightly better performance and efficiency than the Mali-G52 GPU on the MediaTek G80 chipset. Two things worth noting here is that the Realme Narzo 30's base variant offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Samsung, on the other hand, is offering a Rs 1,000 discount as part of an introductory offer on the Galaxy F22.

For optics, the Galaxy F22 and Redmi Note 10 offer 48 MP quad cameras, while the Realme Narzo 30 get a triple-camera setup. We haven’t tested the cameras on all three phones, but Samsung and Xiaomi have a clear advantage with the addition of the ultrawide camera.

While the Galaxy F22 has the biggest battery capacity of all three devices, the Redmi Note 10 and Realme Narzo 30 offer faster charging adapters in the box. For software, there’s no doubt that Realme UI and MIUI still have a long way to go before catching up to Samsung’s One UI.