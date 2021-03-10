Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Event on March 17: Samsung Galaxy A52 launch in India tipped alongside Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72 launch in India is imminent. The company has announced a Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event for March 17. Samsung is expected to unveil the two rumoured Galaxy A-series smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked: Where to watch the live-stream

The Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Event is scheduled to begin at 8.30 pm in India. The launch event will be hosted virtually. Interested viewers can watch the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Event via the company’s official YouTube channel or the Samsung India website.

Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked: What to expect

The teaser video does not give much details on what Samsung will announce at the Unpacked event. However, rumours are rife that the Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 launch will take place at the event.

Specifications of both devices have leaked multiple times.

Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications

Samsung is rumoured to launch two variants of the Galaxy A52 in 4G and 5G models. We can expect the 4G model to launch in india. According to a Google Play Console listing spotted by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy A52 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC that comes with 5G network support.

Other Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications leaked in the past include a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. The screen is likely to come with a 90Hz refresh rate support. The phone could also get a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP ultrawide shooter, 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro camera. The phone will also have a 32MP selfie shooter, an in-display fingerprint reader.

It will also pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The Galaxy A52 5G is expected to run on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 out of the box. The phone will arrive in 6GB/8GB RAM options and 128GB/256GB storage options.

There is also a Samsung Galaxy A52 4G variant in the works. It will come with a Snapdragon 720G processor.

Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications

As per leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A72 will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Leaked photos further reveal an Infinity-O display with the hole-punch cutout at the top-centre portion for the 32MP front camera. A recent report claimed that the Galaxy A72 will come with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, courtesy of the AMOLED panel.

The quad-camera setup on the back will house a 64MP primary camera, as per a previous report. It will also feature an 8MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.