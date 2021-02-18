Samsung Galaxy A52 India launch date tipped for mid-March alongside Galaxy A72

File image: Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A52 launch in India is tipped for March. The company will launch its upcoming mid-range smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, according to a new report. The Samsung Galaxy A72 India launch is also slated for March. Both devices have been a rumour mill-favourite as multiple details have leaked.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 launch in India will be around mid-March, according to 91Mobiles. The report does not reveal the exact launch date of the two devices.

Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications

The Galaxy A52 will come with 5G support. According to a Google Play Console listing spotted by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy A52 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC that comes with 5G network support.

Other Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications leaked in the past include a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. The screen is likely to come with a 90Hz refresh rate support. The phone could also get a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP ultrawide shooter, 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro camera. The phone will also have a 32MP selfie shooter, an in-display fingerprint reader.

It will also pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The Galaxy A52 5G is expected to run on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 out of the box. The phone will arrive in 6GB/8GB RAM options and 128GB/256GB storage options.

There is also a Samsung Galaxy A52 4G variant in the works. It will come with a Snapdragon 720G processor. We are currently not sure which among the two variants will Samsung launch in India.

Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A72 will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Leaked photos further reveal an Infinity-O display with the hole-punch cutout at the top-centre portion for the 32MP front camera. A recent report claimed that the Galaxy A72 will come with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, courtesy of the AMOLED panel.

The quad-camera setup on the back will house a 64MP primary camera, as per a previous report. It will also feature an 8MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.