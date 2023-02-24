Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G full specifications leaked ahead of launch

The Galaxy A54 5G has been in the news and is rumoured to debut sometime this month or early next month.

Earlier this month, Samsung dropped its flagship Galaxy S23 series in Indian and global markets. Now, after the recent announcement of the Exynos 1380 chipset, the smartphone maker seems poised to release two new popular mid-tier smartphones, the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G.

The Galaxy A54 5G in particular has been in the news and is rumoured to debut sometime this month or early next month. Some rumours also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G will show up at MWC 2023. However, ahead of their launch, 91mobiles has leaked the complete specifications for the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Expected Specifications

According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy 54 5G will be powered by the newly released Exynos 1380 SoC, succeeding last year’s Exynos 1280 chip on the Galaxy A53 5G (Review). The chip will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Galaxy A54 5G is expected to feature a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5 MP macro unit. On the front, the phone will get a 32 MP selfie camera. The Galaxy A54 5G will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It will run on Android 13 out of the box and feature an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Expected Specifications

The leak also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy 34 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The chip will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Galaxy A34 5G is expected to feature a 48 MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5 MP macro unit. On the front, the phone will get a 13 MP selfie camera. The Galaxy A34 5G will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It will run on Android 13 out of the box and feature an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.