Samsung Exynos 1380 SoC announced ahead of MWC 2023; could show up on the Galaxy A54 5G first

Samsung has officially announced a new mid-range chipset, to succeed last year’s Exynos 1280 SoC. The Exynos 1380 mobile platform arrives with support for a 200 MP primary camera, a 144Hz display, UFS 3.1 storage, and an improved AI engine.

The new Exynos 1380 chip is fabbed on Samsung’s 5nm EUV process and features four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The CPU is paired with ARM’s Mali-G68 MP5 GPU that features five cores running at 950 MHz. The chip is also more power efficient than the previous gen Exynos 1280 SoC.

The Exynos 1380 features an AI engine with an enhanced NPU that supports up to 4.9 trillion operations per second. Samsung says, “With the on-device AI capabilities, the Exynos 1380 enables new and smarter mobile experiences such as advanced language recognition for voice assistance.”

Samsung’s new mid-range chipset features a Triple Image Signal Processor (ISP) to offer camera features including up to 200MP image sensor support, zero shutter lag at up to 64 MP, High Dynamic Range, and Electronic Image Stabilization. Samsung says, “the Exynos 1380 can recognize various objects to provide optimal image processing of each object.”

The Exynos 1380 mobile platform can support displays with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. The chip features Adaptive Tone Control technology to adjust brightness and contrast according to the ambient light. The Exynos 1380 comes with an integrated 5G modem to offer download speeds of up to 3.67 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 1.28 Gbps.

The 5G modem supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz networks. The chip also handles dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, and GPS GNSS positioning. Considering the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (Review) used the Exynos 1280 chipset, we expect the Exynos 1380 SoC to first show up on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G.