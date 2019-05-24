Royal Enfield expected to raise prices of Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins have been setting the market on fire ever since their launch. The Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 immediately became popular with the Indian audience, not only because of the Royal Enfield heritage, but also because of the extremely aggressive pricing.

There is word out now that the company may be increasing prices for both bikes. This should come as no surprise considering the popularity and the long waiting periods attached to the twins. New colour options are also expected to be made available.

The 650 Twins are built around the same platform and feature the same mechanicals and chassis. The powerplant is a 649cc twin-cylinder unit capable of producing 47 PS of maximum power and 53 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine is mounted on a double cradle frame and all of it is suspended on fairly conventional telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks.

Though most of the components are the same, both bikes cater to completely different sets of riders. The Continental GT 650 has a slightly committed riding posture with a squared off tank and clip-on handlebars catering to the Café Racer enthusiasts. The Interceptor 650, on the other hand, is bike for retro lovers with its tear-drop shaped tank and a more comfortable riding posture.

The bikes are expected to see a price rise of about Rs 20,000. Currently, the Continental GT 650 retails at a price of Rs 2.65 lakh and the Interceptor is priced at Rs 2.50 lakh. All prices, ex-showroom.