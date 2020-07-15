Reliance Jio's Made-in-India 5G solution could spell the end of Huawei's global 5G ambitions

Jio Platforms has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. Jio's 'Made-in-India' 5G tech will be deployed and launched in a year once spectrum becomes available. Reliance Industries (RIL) claims that once it is proven in India, Jio Platforms will be well placed to be an exporter of 5G solutions to other telecom operators globally as a complete managed service.

Jio's 5G announcement comes at a critical time when the world seems to be shunning Chinese companies. The US has been a vocal critic of Huawei for the past year, and the ongoing Android licence ban has seen a sharp decline in sale of its phones outside China.

Moreover, Huawei, who is one of the front runners for 5G solutions, has faced the terrible wrath of the US and China trade war as well as anti-Chinese sentiment brought about by coronavirus pandemic. The tech giant was recently banned from Britain's 5G network. In 2018, Australia banned Huawei from supplying equipment for a 5G mobile network.

New Zealand and Canada have also left Huawei out of their 5G plans. France has ruled out a total ban but reportedly urged 5G telecom operators to avoid using Huawei equipment. However, Italy and Germany have remained undecided.

Recently, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo praised Reliance Jio as a clean network, while being critical of Huawei's 5G equipment. Jio Platform's upcoming 5G mobile network could serve as a Huawei replacement in several countries. 5G is still in its infancy, and the technology and resources required for universal adoption are still far out.

Also read: RIL 43rd AGM: Jio develops made-In-India 5G solution

In 2021, we expect to see a rise in 5G networks across the globe, beyond the developed world. Universal adoption could potentially be at least two to three years out, which gives RIL sufficient time to develop a tried and tested 5G solution that can be adopted across the world.

Moreover, Reliance Jio is also pushing for affordable 5G smartphones in India in collaboration with Google. Another intelligent move towards creating a global 5G ecosystem. Huawei is well-ahead of most companies, including RIL, on the 5G ladder. However, in the case of 5G, the world is still catching up to the tech, and that coupled with Huawei's current global decline makes for a successful recipe.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.