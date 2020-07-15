Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With over 850 new COVID-19 cases, Assam’s tally crosses 18,000
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 9.06 lakh. India’s recovery rate now stands at 63.02 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 113th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 9,06,752 cases, which includes 23,727 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 63.02 percent.Globally, there have been over 1.3 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.7 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Mizoram LIVE updates | Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Twitter: Five new COVID-19 cases have been reported. Total confirmed cases in the state stand at 238, including 79 active cases and 159 recoveries.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | PM Modi reviews state of economy with FM Sitharaman
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yesterday, reviewed the state of the economy that is coming out of the world's toughest coronavirus lockdown. According to sources, the prime minister has been taking review meetings on various aspects of the economy and took stock of the financial sector.
As part of this exercise, sources said, he held a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior officials of the ministry.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | China coronavirus cases ease, no new ones in Beijing on July 13
China reported three new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for July 13, compared with eight cases a day earlier, the health authority said. All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement.
There were no new deaths. Beijing, which saw a surge in new coronavirus cases a few weeks ago, reported no new cases for the eighth consecutive day, Reuters reported.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | 859 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam, tally crosses 18,000-mark
Six COVID-19 patients died and 859 new cases were reported yesterday with the infection tally crossing the 18,000-mark in Assam, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The six fatalities have been ascertained as due to COVID-19 by the Death Audit Board. The current novel coronavirus death toll in the state stands at 46.
Of the total of 18,666 positive cases, there are 6,444 active cases, 12,713 have recovered, 46 have died and three migrated out of the state, Health Minister Sarma said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 9,06,752. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 5,71,459 patients have recovered, 23,727 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 3,11,565. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.3 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 5.7 lakh.
With over 33.3 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and Peru.
