Reliance JioPhone 2 unveiled: Here's how to get the latest phone from Reliance Jio

Board of Directors of Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani while addressing shareholders at the 41st annual general meeting of Reliance Industries on Thursday announced the launch of the new JioPhone 2.

The phone, priced Rs 2,999, is slated to be released on August 15 and will contain ‘advanced features’ compared to its predecessor, the JioPhone.

The JioPhone 2 will have a 512 MB RAM and 4 GB of storage space with expandable storage support of 128 GB. The phone will run on KaiOS and it will carry a battery of 2000 mAH. The phone will have a 2 MP camera on the back and a VGA camera on the front for selfies. The new phone supports dual SIMs and has 4G and VoLTE support.

How to get the JioPhone 2

You need to wait till August 15, when the new phones will be available.

—You can order the phones via either My Jio app or the official Jio website (www.jio.com) at a price of Rs 2,999.

You can also register for Jio GigaFiber from August 15. JioGigaFiber, a fixed-line broadband service is currently in beta testing phase and will be launched simultaneously in 1100 cities across the country.

Jio had begun rolling out beta trials of the Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) services at select locations in six cities — Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara in May 2017.

The FTTH services are expected to offer download speeds of at least 100 Mbps at affordable rates.