Reliance launches fixed-line JioGigaFiber, registrations open on August 15

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday commercially launched JioGigaFiber, a fixed-line broadband service at the company's 41st annual general meeting (AGM).

RIL Chairman and Managing Director (MD) Mukesh Ambani said the service would benefit homes, merchants and small businesses.

Speaking the AGM, Ambani said the service will provide ultra-high definition entertainment on TV, voice activated assistance, virtual reality gaming and digital shopping as well as smart home solutions.

Ambani said the service was currently in the beta trial stage in “tens of thousands” of homes.

Customers will be able to register their interest starting from August 15, Ambani announced, adding that the service will be rolled out on priority at locations with most requests. JioGigaFiber will be launched across 1,100 cities of India simultaneously.

Ambani said that customers will be able to view ultra-high definition entertainment television, have multi-party video conferencing, and use voice-activated virtual assistant and smart home solutions.

JioGigaFiber would help small businesses get access to powerful cloud applications, Ambani said, adding that the service will be of “vital national importance” help in the growth of the Indian economy.

“This will redefine 24x7 emergency help for all homes across India,” Ambani said.

Akash Ambani, director of Reliance Jio said Jio would install the JioGigaFiber router at customers’ residences and will connect the JioGigaTV set-top box to the television. The installation will be completed within one hour.

“Your home will have wall-to-wall Wi-Fi coverage, every appliance, plug point, switch will become smart. You can have cameras giving you 24x7 security monitoring, alerts,” Akash Ambani said.

Jio, the company's telecom service, will move India to top five nations in fixed line broadband in coming year, Ambani said.

Its launch in September 2016 has made India the highest mobile data consuming nation.

While the price structure for the fixed-line broadband has not been announced, reports had earlier suggested the telecom company may offer internet access, videos and voice calls for less than Rs 1,000 per month.

Jio had begun rolling out beta trials of the Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) services at select locations in six cities — Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara in May 2017.

The FTTH services are expected to offer download speeds of at least 100 Mbps at affordable rates.

In other announcements, the company also launched JioPhone 2 at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 and said that the existing JioPhone model will continue to be available.

Besides, Ambani announced the launch of JioGiga router, Jio smart home solutions and JioGigaTV set top box.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

(With PTI inputs)