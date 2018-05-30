Jio may offer 100 mbps broadband at under Rs 1,000 per month

Reliance Industries-owned telecom provider Jio may offer internet access, videos and voice calls for less than Rs 1,000 per month as a part of its wired broadband services that will be launched later in the year.

According to a report by Mint, the company is currently testing its fibre-to-home services in cities like New Delhi and Mumbai, and intends to recreate the success it achieved in the telecom sector through aggressive pricing.

"Reliance Jio plans to enter the wired internet segment by the end of this year...and the fibre-to-the-home (services) will also come with unlimited calling through a VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) phone as well as JioTV," a source told the news daily. "Discussions on a bundled tariff are still going on, but current talks suggest it could be under Rs 1,000 a month."

As part of its trials, Jio is reportedly offering free broadband with unlimited internet at a speed of 100 mbps against a security deposit of Rs 4,500.

The government had on May 1 approved a proposal to allow internet telephony. VoIP technology allows users to make voice calls using a broadband internet connection instead of a traditional telephone network.

Jio's rival Airtel currently has three broadband plans with monthly rentals of Rs 1,099, Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,199.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.