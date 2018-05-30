App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jio may offer 100 mbps broadband at under Rs 1,000 per month

The fibre-to-the-home service will also come with unlimited calling through a Voice over Internet Protocol phone and JioTV.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries-owned telecom provider Jio may offer internet access, videos and voice calls for less than Rs 1,000 per month as a part of its wired broadband services that will be launched later in the year.

According to a report by Mint, the company is currently testing its fibre-to-home services in cities like New Delhi and Mumbai, and intends to recreate the success it achieved in the telecom sector through aggressive pricing.

"Reliance Jio plans to enter the wired internet segment by the end of this year...and the fibre-to-the-home (services) will also come with unlimited calling through a VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) phone as well as JioTV," a source told the news daily. "Discussions on a bundled tariff are still going on, but current talks suggest it could be under Rs 1,000 a month."

As part of its trials, Jio is reportedly offering free broadband with unlimited internet at a speed of 100 mbps against a security deposit of Rs 4,500.

related news

The government had on May 1 approved a proposal to allow internet telephony. VoIP technology allows users to make voice calls using a broadband internet connection instead of a traditional telephone network.

Jio's rival Airtel currently has three broadband plans with monthly rentals of Rs 1,099, Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,199.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on May 30, 2018 11:22 am

tags #Business #Companies #reliance jio #Technology #Telecom

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.