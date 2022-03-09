Redmi Note 11 Pro launch in India today at 12 PM: How to watch live-stream, specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro India launch.

Redmi Note 11 Pro launch in India begins on March 9 at 12 PM. The new Redmi smartphones will sit above the Redmi Note 11T, Redmi Note 11S and the Redmi Note 11, which were launched earlier in 2022. Xiaomi will launch two Redmi Note 11 Pro series smartphones in India. These include the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

Redmi Note 11 Pro India launch event will kick off at 12 PM. The company will stream the launch on its official YouTube channel. Interested viewers can click on the video link to watch the Redmi Note 11 Pro launch in India today at 12 pm.

Redmi Note 11 Pro series specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G specifications are likely to be the same as the global variant. The Note 11 Pro+ 5G launching in India is expected to be a rebadged Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. The device comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which comes with 5G network support. It will sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. Xiaomi has packed a 5000 mAh battery in the device, which supports 67W fast charging.

On the back, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G camera setup includes a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor, which is also found on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge (Review) and the Xiaomi 11T Pro (Review). The phone features an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera. The phone has stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.