    Redmi Note 11 India price leaked ahead of Redmi Note 11S launch event

    Leaked Redmi Note 11S India price suggests that the device will be Redmi's second offering as a smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST
    Redmi Note 11S price in India is expected to be around Rs 17,000.

    Redmi Note 11S price in India is expected to be around Rs 17,000.

    Redmi Note 11 launch in India has been confirmed. The new budget smartphone will debut at the Redmi Note 11S India launch event on February 9. Xiaomi has launched both smartphones globally. The two Redmi Note 11 series smartphones are likely to feature the same specs found on the global models. Ahead of the launch, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 price in India has leaked.

    Tipster Yogesh Brar claims that the Redmi Note 11 price in India will be either Rs 13,999 or Rs 14,499. He also claims that the Redmi Note 11S price in India will start at Rs 16999 or Rs 17,499. The leaked pricing is of the base model of the two devices.

    As per reports, the Redmi Note 11 will come in two storage options in India. The base model will have 4GB + 64GB storage, whereas the higher storage model with 128GB option will have 6GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 11S could come in three storage options - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

    Redmi Note 11S specifications 

    Redmi Note 11S features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 16MP front camera. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The budget smartphone also has a stereo speaker setup. 

    On the back, there is a quad-camera setup. The main 108MP sensor is the same one found on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge (Review) and the Xiaomi 11T Pro (Review). The phone has an 8MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro.

     It has a MediaTek Helio G96 processor under the hood.  

    Redmi Note 11 specifications 

    Redmi Note 11 features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a Snapdragon 680 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM. There is a quad-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and two 2MP sensors. 

    For selfies, the phone has an 8MP front camera. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Both devices run Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.
    Tags: #India #Redmi #Redmi Note 11 #Redmi Note 11s #smartphones
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 05:37 pm
