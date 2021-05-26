MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro TWS Earbuds launched with active noise cancellation, low latency, wireless charging

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro’s price is set at CNY 299 (Roughly Rs 3,400).

Moneycontrol News
May 26, 2021 / 08:19 PM IST
The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro have an advertised battery life of up to six hours on a single charge and a total of 28 hours with the charging case.

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro have an advertised battery life of up to six hours on a single charge and a total of 28 hours with the charging case.

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro TWS earbuds were recently launched in China alongside the Redmi Note 10 5G series smartphones. The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro are budget TWS earbuds and succeed the AirDots 3.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro Price 

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro’s price is set at CNY 299 (Roughly Rs 3,400). The earbuds are available in Ice Crystal Ash and Obsidian Black colour options. The AirDots 3 Pro will go on sale in China on June 11, although Xiaomi has not shared any details on international availability yet.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro Features and Specs 

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro pack 9mm moving coil drivers. The earbuds come with four adjustable sound effects. The AirDots 3 Pro feature active noise cancellation with three mics that can be used to reduce noise up to 35dB, according to Xiaomi. The earbuds also feature a low latency of 69ms, which is ideal for gaming.

Close

Related stories

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro have an advertised battery life of up to six hours on a single charge and a total of 28 hours with the charging case. The case features a USB Type-C port and supports Qi wireless charging as well. The AirDots 3 Pro comes with touch controls for controlling the buds.

Xiaomi latest budget TWS earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. They are compatible with devices running on Android and iOS. The AirDots 3 Pro also come with multi-device support and wear detection. The AirDots 3 Pro feature a compact design like their vanilla counterpart. The earbuds also boast an IPX4 rating for water resistance.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #TWS Earbuds #Xiaomi
first published: May 26, 2021 08:19 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.