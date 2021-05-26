Redmi AirDots 3 Pro TWS Earbuds launched with active noise cancellation, low latency, wireless charging

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro have an advertised battery life of up to six hours on a single charge and a total of 28 hours with the charging case.

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro TWS earbuds were recently launched in China alongside the Redmi Note 10 5G series smartphones. The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro are budget TWS earbuds and succeed the AirDots 3.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro Price

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro’s price is set at CNY 299 (Roughly Rs 3,400). The earbuds are available in Ice Crystal Ash and Obsidian Black colour options. The AirDots 3 Pro will go on sale in China on June 11, although Xiaomi has not shared any details on international availability yet.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro Features and Specs

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro pack 9mm moving coil drivers. The earbuds come with four adjustable sound effects. The AirDots 3 Pro feature active noise cancellation with three mics that can be used to reduce noise up to 35dB, according to Xiaomi. The earbuds also feature a low latency of 69ms, which is ideal for gaming.

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro have an advertised battery life of up to six hours on a single charge and a total of 28 hours with the charging case. The case features a USB Type-C port and supports Qi wireless charging as well. The AirDots 3 Pro comes with touch controls for controlling the buds.

Xiaomi latest budget TWS earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. They are compatible with devices running on Android and iOS. The AirDots 3 Pro also come with multi-device support and wear detection. The AirDots 3 Pro feature a compact design like their vanilla counterpart. The earbuds also boast an IPX4 rating for water resistance.