Realme X50m 5G launched with 120Hz display and 48 MP quad-camera setup

Chinese smartphone maker Realme just added another device to its 5G smartphone portfolio. The Realme X50m 5G joins the Realme X50 and Realme X50 Pro as the third Realme 5G phone. The Realme X50m 5G is the company’s lowest-end phone in X50 series.

Realme X50m 5G Specifications

The Realme X50m packs the same Snapdragon 765G chipset as the vanilla Realme X50 5G. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device boasts a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W Dart fast-charging support, which, according to the company, can deliver a 0 to 70 percent charge in 30 minutes. The Realme X50m 5G runs Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box.

The phone sports a 6.57-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen’s pill-shaped camera cutout houses a 16 MP main shooter and 2 MP depth sensor. The Realme X50m rocks a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultrawide unit, 2 MP macro camera and 2 MP depth sensor. The phone can record videos in up to 4K resolution at 30 fps, while the 16 MP shooter on the front features UIS Max video recording for 120 FPS slow-motion videos.

Other notable features of the Realme X50m 5G include a liquid cooling system, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio, dual-mode 5G support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. However, the Realme X50m 5G does miss out on the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The back of the Realme X50m 5G is identical to that of the vanilla Realme 6. The phone also comes in Starry Blue and Galaxy White colours. The entry-level (6GB/128GB) Realme X50m 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 (Approx. Rs 21,500), while the top-end (8GB/128GB) model costs CNY 2,299 (Approx Rs. 24,700). The phone will go on sale in China on April 29, but there are no details on international availability.