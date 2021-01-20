MARKET NEWS

Realme X series phone launching in India soon, confirmed to feature 6nm-based MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

The back panel of the phone looks similar to that of the Realme X7 Pro or Realme V15.

Carlsen Martin
January 20, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST

Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its X-series. While the details surrounding the next Realme X series smartphone, or smartphones, were kept under the cover, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth recently teased the launch of the phone in the country.

Sheth shared a tweet on his official handle that read, “Are you future ready? RT if you are Xcited”. He is also using the hashtag “#XisTheFuture”.

In a subsequent tweet, Madhav also shared that the phone would be as light as six credit cards stacked on top of each other. The finish of the phone looks similar to that of the Realme X7 Pro or Realme V15, which launched in China last year. The ‘Dare To Leap’ slogan is also retained on the back of the device.

However, even if the design is similar, we are going to see different internals on the upcoming Realme X series phone. In a more recent tweet, Sheth also confirmed that the upcoming Realme X series phone will also be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The Dimensity 1200 is the first 6nm chipset by MediaTek.

The phone in question could likely be the Realme X9 Pro, considering the Realme X7 Pro packs the Dimensity 1000+ chipset. Realme also confirmed that the company is gearing up to launch a Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone sometime this year.
