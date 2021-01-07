MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme V15 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 5G support: Check details here

Realme V15 price starts at CNY 1,499 ( roughly Rs 17,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2021 / 06:32 PM IST

Realme V15 has been launched in China. The new mid-range smartphone comes with 5G support, courtesy of the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. 

Realme V15 price 

Realme V15 price starts at CNY 1,499 ( roughly Rs 17,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. There is also an 8GB RAM variant with 128GB internal memory priced at CNY 1,999 ( roughly Rs 22,600).

The smartphone comes in three colour options - Blue, Silver, and a gradient “Koi” option.

Realme V15 specifications 

Close

Related stories

Realme V15 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the device gets powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset for 5G support. It is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

The device packs a 4,310mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging. The company claims that the device can be charged from zero to 50 percent in 18 minutes.

At the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. The other two camera sensors include an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the hole-punch cutout houses a 16MP front camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, GPS/ A-GPS, etc.

The smartphone boots on Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Jan 7, 2021 06:32 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.