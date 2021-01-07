Realme V15 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 5G support: Check details here

Realme V15 has been launched in China. The new mid-range smartphone comes with 5G support, courtesy of the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset.

Realme V15 price

Realme V15 price starts at CNY 1,499 ( roughly Rs 17,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. There is also an 8GB RAM variant with 128GB internal memory priced at CNY 1,999 ( roughly Rs 22,600).

The smartphone comes in three colour options - Blue, Silver, and a gradient “Koi” option.

Realme V15 specifications

Realme V15 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the device gets powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset for 5G support. It is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

The device packs a 4,310mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging. The company claims that the device can be charged from zero to 50 percent in 18 minutes.

At the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. The other two camera sensors include an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the hole-punch cutout houses a 16MP front camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, GPS/ A-GPS, etc.

The smartphone boots on Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box.