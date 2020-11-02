Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 coming to India in December? Here's all we know so far

Realme is likely to launch the Realme X7 series in India in December. Earlier this year, the company had launched the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro under the Realme X7 series in China.

Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 launch in India



Jist got an intel from my source about the Realme X7 series. In all likelihood, the launch is in December, just like last year's December launch.#realme #realmex7 #realmex7pro

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 30, 2020

Realme CEO Madhav Seth had teased the launch of Realme X7 series with a MediaTek Dimensity processor in India. Seth did not disclose the launch date in his tweet . However, according to tipster Mukul Sharma, who is popularly known as Stufflistings, claims that Realme X7 series will launch in India during December.

Ahead of the rumoured launch, Realme X7 Pro 5G has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. The listing spotted by tipster Sudhanshu hints at an imminent launch of the Realme X7 Pro 5G in India.



realme X7 Pro 5G with model no RMX2121 obtains BIS certification, India launch might not be too from now.#realmeX7Pro #realmeX7Pro5G #realmeX7Series pic.twitter.com/H6Aarmheav — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) November 1, 2020

Realme X7 Pro specifications

Realme X7 Pro features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The screen has a punch-hole on the left corner for the 32MP front camera.

Under the hood, Realme X7 Pro has an octa-core Dimensity 1000+ processor. The SoC also features 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

At the back, there is a 64MP f/1.8 primary lens, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP black and white lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

Realme X7 specifications

Realme X7 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90.8 percent screen to body ratio, courtesy of the punch-hole cutout, and narrow bezels. The phone gets powered by a Dimensity 800U SoC with the Mali-G57 GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Realme X7 has a 64MP f/1.8 primary lens, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP black and white lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, you get a 32MP front camera.

The smartphone packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Realme X7 price is set at CNY 1,799 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and at CNY 2,399 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.