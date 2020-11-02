172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|realme-x7-pro-realme-x7-coming-to-india-in-december-heres-all-we-know-so-far-6050381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 coming to India in December? Here's all we know so far

Realme CEO Madhav Seth had teased the launch of Realme X7 series with a MediaTek Dimensity processor in India.

Moneycontrol News

Realme is likely to launch the Realme X7 series in India in December. Earlier this year, the company had launched the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro under the Realme X7 series in China.

Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 launch in India

Realme CEO Madhav Seth had teased the launch of Realme X7 series with a MediaTek Dimensity processor in India. Seth did not disclose the launch date in his tweet. However, according to tipster Mukul Sharma, who is popularly known as Stufflistings, claims that Realme X7 series will launch in India during December. 

Close

Ahead of the rumoured launch, Realme X7 Pro 5G has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. The listing spotted by tipster Sudhanshu hints at an imminent launch of the Realme X7 Pro 5G in India.

related news

Realme X7 Pro specifications 

Realme X7 Pro features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The screen has a punch-hole on the left corner for the 32MP front camera.

Under the hood, Realme X7 Pro has an octa-core Dimensity 1000+ processor. The SoC also features 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

At the back, there is a 64MP f/1.8 primary lens, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP black and white lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

Realme X7 specifications

Realme X7 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90.8 percent screen to body ratio, courtesy of the punch-hole cutout, and narrow bezels. The phone gets powered by a Dimensity 800U SoC with the Mali-G57 GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. 

Realme X7 has a 64MP f/1.8 primary lens, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP black and white lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, you get a 32MP front camera. 

The smartphone packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Realme X7 price is set at CNY 1,799 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and at CNY 2,399 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. 
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #Realme #Realme X7 series #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.