Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India and Europe set to take place soon

The Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro are launching in India soon. The Realme GT 2 series arrived in China last week with the Pro model debuting as the company’s most expensive flagship and the first in the line-up to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, the Realme GT 2 series will be launching in India and other regions across the globe soon.

Realme VP and Head of Realme International Business Group Madhav Sheth told Android Authority that the Realme GT 2 series will be launching in other markets soon including Europe and India.

As of now, there is no official timeline, but Sheth has confirmed that the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT2 Pro will launch in India soon. Realme is one of India’s biggest smartphone markets, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that the two devices will arrive in the country.

Sheth also noted that Realme has no plans to launch smartphones in the US, although the company does have plans to launch AIoT products in the country in 2022. He also confirmed that Realme will be launching new Android tablets and Windows laptops this year.