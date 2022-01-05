MARKET NEWS

English
CES 2022: Intel announces 12th Gen Alder Lake laptop processors

Carlsen Martin
January 05, 2022 / 08:55 PM IST

Intel unveiled its 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs last year for desktops. At CES 2022, the chipmaker brought the new 12th Gen Alder Lake H series chips to laptops. Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs feature the same hybrid design as their desktop counterparts, equipped with performance and efficiency cores.

Intel announced eight new 12th Gen mobile processors in its H series based on its new hybrid architecture. The new chips are based on the new 10nm process with a rated TDP of 45W. The 12th Gen processors support DDR5-4800 and low-power LPDDR5-5200 RAM.

The new Intel processors are headlined by the 12th Gen Core i9-12900HK CPU, which is touted to be up to 44 percent faster than its 11th Gen predecessor in PugetBench and up to 30 percent faster in Blender. Intel also shares benchmarks of the chip in Blender and Adobe Creative Cloud, where the CPU is shown to defeat AMD’s Ryzen R9 5900HX and Apple's M1 Max chips.

Intel showcased more than 20 new devices powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core H-series, with more than 100 devices in total expected to launch with partners including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and Razer.

Intel also provided some information on its upcoming 12th Gen P-series of chips, which will power the next generation of consumer notebooks, starting with the Dell XPS 13 Plus. P-series chips will be used on thin and light laptops and will be led by the Intel Core i7-1280P CPU, which features 14-cores and 20-threads with a peak clock speed of 4.8GHz. There are six 12th Gen P-series chips in total, which will make their way on to premium ultarbooks in the coming months.

Intel is also bringing 12th Gen U-series processors for affordable laptops and the next generation of foldable devices. Intel will introduce five U-series chips with the 10-core and 12-thread Core i7-1260U CPU leading the pack. For more information on all of Intel's CES 2022 announcements, head on over to the link.
Carlsen Martin
Tags: #CES 2022 #gaming #Intel #laptops
first published: Jan 5, 2022 08:55 pm

