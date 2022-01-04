Realme GT 2 with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 50 MP Sony Camera launched alongside Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 series was recently unveiled in China adding two new smartphones to Realme’s arsenal. Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro feature flagship specifications with the former opting for a Snapdragon 888 chipset and the latter using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. So, let’s take a look at what’s on offer with the new Realme GT 2. If you want to check out all the details about the Realme GT 2 Pro, click the link.

Realme GT 2 Price

Realme GT 2’s price is set at CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 31,600) for the base 8GB/128GB model. However, the phone also comes in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations which are priced at CNY 2,899 (Roughly Rs 33,900) and CNY 3,199 (Roughly Rs 37,450), respectively.

The vanilla Realme GT 2 is available in two standard colours – Titanium Blue and Forged Black – and two Master Edition finishes – Master Sen and Master Paper. The smartphone is expected to launch in India soon alongside the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Realme GT 2 Specifications

Realme GT 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It boots Android 12 out of the box with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

The smartphone opts for a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. When it comes to the rear cameras, it retains the 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS from its Pro counterpart. Accompanying the main sensor is an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit.

On the front, the Realme GT 2 gets a 16 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and more. While Realme does include a charger in the retail box, the company uses a new environmentally friendly packaging material design, which reduces the proportion of plastics from 21.7 percent in the previous generation to 0.3 percent. It also replaces the traditional ink with soybean ink.