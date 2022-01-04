Realme GT 2 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 2K AMOLED display: check price, specs

Realme GT 2 Pro has officially been unveiled as the company’s first flagship smartphone of 2022. The smartphone is the first Realme device to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a 2K AMOLED display. The GT 2 Pro also debuts as the most expensive Realme smartphone to date.

Realme GT 2 Pro Price

Realme GT 2 Pro features a starting price of CNY 3,899 (Roughly Rs 45,775) for the base 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 4,799 (Roughly Rs 56,400) for the top-end 12GB/512GB variant. The device is available in two standard colours – Titanium Blue and Forged Black – and two Master Edition finishes – Master Sen and Master Paper. You can expect more details about the Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India soon.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro is the company’s first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The chip is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. To keep the phone running cool, Realme has added a new Diamond Ice Core Cooling System Plus with a total of nine layers of heat dissipation structure.

The device uses 12 surround antenna designs, supports 48 mainstream frequency bands around the world, and covers 150+ countries and regions. It also has Omnidirectional Wi-Fi technology and 360-degree all-around Sensing NFC. The GT 2 Pro uses a new generation of high-end X-axis linear motors for improved haptics. Realme GT 2 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 65W Smart Flash charging support. It runs Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

Realme GT 2 Pro is also the first by the company to feature a 2K AMOLED display. The phone features a 6.7-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. The screen features a dynamic refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. The panel also features a touch sampling rate of up to 1000Hz. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and boasts a peak brightness of 1400 nits. The panel also has a DisplayMate A+ and HDR10+ certification.

For optics, it features a primary 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and a 50 MP ultrawide shooter with a 150-degree Field of View. The third sensor on the back of the device is a 40x microscope lens, which replaces the traditional macro lens. On the front, the hole-punch cut-out houses a 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and more. It is also equipped with an under-screen optical fingerprint reader with heart rate detection. While Realme does include a charger in the retail box, the company uses a new environmentally friendly packaging material design, which reduces the proportion of plastics from 21.7 percent in the previous generation to 0.3 percent. It also replaces the traditional ink with soybean ink.