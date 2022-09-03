Realme C33 with 50 MP AI Camera, 5,000 mAh battery launching in India on September 6

The Realme C33 is set to launch in India this week. The Realme C33 is a budget smartphone with dual cameras, a large battery, and a unique design.

The Realme C33 India launch is taking place on September 6 at 12:00 noon. The phone will be the latest entrant to the company’s budget C series. The launch will take place at the same time as the Redmi 11 Prime launch in India. The Realme C33 is likely to compete with the Redmi 11 Prime.

Both phones will likely be similarly priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 13,000. Realme has confirmed that the C33 will feature a 5,000 mAh battery that will charge over a USB Type-C port. The handset will also come with a 50 MP AI dual camera setup on the back.

The phone has the power and volume buttons on the right, the former doubles as a fingerprint reader. The Realme C33 weighs 187 grams and is only 8.3mm thick. The phone also has a unique “unicover design” and an ergonomic feel. The Realme C33 will be offered in a gold, black, and green colour option.