Redmi 11 Prime 4G with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to launch in India alongside 5G version

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a 4G version of the Redmi 11 Prime smartphone in India soon. The company previously confirmed that the Redmi 11 Prime 5G would be arriving in India on September 6. Now, the Redmi 11 Prime 4G model will also debut alongside its 5G counterpart.

The company has revealed the design for both the Redmi 11 Prime models on its official website and appears to have set up a separate landing page as well. The Redmi 11 Prime 4G also has a dedicated page on Amazon India.

The 4G model of the Redmi 11 Prime will use the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Additionally, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The Redmi 11 Prime 4G will also be available in Black, Mint Green, and Purple. The Redmi 11 Prime will also sport a 50 MP primary rear camera.

The main camera appears to be paired with two other sensors, while the 5G model of the Redmi 11 Prime will boast dual cameras. The Redmi 11 Prime will also sport an FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The phone will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support over a USB Type-C port.

It is worth noting that Poco is also set to launch a new smartphone with the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC a day ahead of the Redmi 11 Prime launch. The Redmi 11 Prime 4G could also be a rebranded version of the Poco M5 4G.