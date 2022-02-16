Realme 9 Pro vs Vivo T1: Full specifications compared

The Realme 9 Pro series has officially been unveiled in India. The line-up includes the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+. The Realme 9 Pro series breaks new ground, introducing a ‘Pro Plus’ model in the number series for the first time.

In today’s comparison, we will take a look at the Realme 9 Pro and see how it fares against its top competitor, the recently launched Vivo T1 (Review). Before we get into the comparison, here’s a brief look at the Realme 9 Pro+.

Models Vivo T1 Realme 9 Pro Chipset Snapdragon 695 5G Snapdragon 695 5G Display 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (120Hz) 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (120Hz) RAM 4GB / 6GB / 8GB 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB 128GB Rear Cameras 50 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP + 2 MP 64 MP (f/1.79) + 8 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP (f/2.0) 16 MP (f/2.05) Battery 5,000 mAh, 18W Charging 5,000 mAh, 33W Charging Software Android 12, Funtouch 12 Android 12, Realme UI 3.0 Price (Rs) 15,990 / 16,990 / 19,990 17,999 / 20,999

What are the differences?

When it comes to performance, both phones are pretty evenly matched. However, it is worth noting that the Vivo T1 is offered in a 4GB/128GB model for Rs 15,990, while the base 6GB/128GB Realme 9 Pro 5G starts from Rs 17,999. So, even if you opt for the 6GB/128GB Vivo T1 mode, you’ll still be paying Rs 1,000 less. While battery capacity is the same across both phones, the Realme 9 Pro almost doubles the charging speed.

The displays on both phones are pretty similar, with LCD panels and 120Hz refresh rates. However, the hole-punch camera cut-out on the 9 Pro’s screen does feature a more modern look. Apart from the aesthetic of the notch, there’s not a lot to separate the two screens.

For optics, the Realme 9 Pro 5G’s triple-camera setup offers more in terms of flexibility with both a main and ultrawide shooter. The Vivo T1 only has a single main camera accompanied by a depth and macro sensor. In my experience, I wasn’t a big fan of the T1’s camera and I found it to be lacking in several areas. I haven’t tested the camera on the Realme 9 Pro, but going by specifications alone, it certainly comes out on top.