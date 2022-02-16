Realme 9 Pro vs Vivo T1: Full specifications compared

The Realme 9 Pro series has officially been unveiled in India. The line-up includes the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+. The Realme 9 Pro series breaks new ground, introducing a ‘Pro Plus’ model in the number series for the first time.
In today’s comparison, we will take a look at the Realme 9 Pro and see how it fares against its top competitor, the recently launched Vivo T1 (Review). Before we get into the comparison, here’s a brief look at the Realme 9 Pro+.Vivo T1 vs Realme 9 Pro
|Models
|Vivo T1
|Realme 9 Pro
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 695 5G
|Snapdragon 695 5G
|Display
|6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (120Hz)
|6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (120Hz)
|RAM
|4GB / 6GB / 8GB
|6GB / 8GB
|Storage
|128GB
|128GB
|Rear Cameras
|50 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP + 2 MP
|64 MP (f/1.79) + 8 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP
|Front Camera
|16 MP (f/2.0)
|16 MP (f/2.05)
|Battery
|5,000 mAh, 18W Charging
|5,000 mAh, 33W Charging
|Software
|Android 12, Funtouch 12
|Android 12, Realme UI 3.0
|Price (Rs)
|15,990 / 16,990 / 19,990
|17,999 / 20,999
What are the differences?
When it comes to performance, both phones are pretty evenly matched. However, it is worth noting that the Vivo T1 is offered in a 4GB/128GB model for Rs 15,990, while the base 6GB/128GB Realme 9 Pro 5G starts from Rs 17,999. So, even if you opt for the 6GB/128GB Vivo T1 mode, you’ll still be paying Rs 1,000 less. While battery capacity is the same across both phones, the Realme 9 Pro almost doubles the charging speed.
The displays on both phones are pretty similar, with LCD panels and 120Hz refresh rates. However, the hole-punch camera cut-out on the 9 Pro’s screen does feature a more modern look. Apart from the aesthetic of the notch, there’s not a lot to separate the two screens.