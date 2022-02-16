English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Realme 9 Pro vs Vivo T1: Full specifications compared

    How does the Realme 9 Pro 5G stack up against Vivo's T1 5G?

    Moneycontrol News
    February 16, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST

    The Realme 9 Pro series has officially been unveiled in India. The line-up includes the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+. The Realme 9 Pro series breaks new ground, introducing a ‘Pro Plus’ model in the number series for the first time.

    In today’s comparison, we will take a look at the Realme 9 Pro and see how it fares against its top competitor, the recently launched Vivo T1 (Review). Before we get into the comparison, here’s a brief look at the Realme 9 Pro+.

    Vivo T1 vs Realme 9 Pro
    ModelsVivo T1Realme 9 Pro
    ChipsetSnapdragon 695 5GSnapdragon 695 5G
    Display6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (120Hz)6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (120Hz)
    RAM4GB / 6GB / 8GB6GB / 8GB
    Storage128GB 128GB
    Rear Cameras50 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP + 2 MP64 MP (f/1.79) + 8 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP
    Front Camera16 MP (f/2.0)16 MP (f/2.05)
    Battery5,000 mAh, 18W Charging5,000 mAh, 33W Charging
    SoftwareAndroid 12, Funtouch 12Android 12, Realme UI 3.0
    Price (Rs)15,990 / 16,990 / 19,99017,999 / 20,999

    What are the differences?

    When it comes to performance, both phones are pretty evenly matched. However, it is worth noting that the Vivo T1 is offered in a 4GB/128GB model for Rs 15,990, while the base 6GB/128GB Realme 9 Pro 5G starts from Rs 17,999. So, even if you opt for the 6GB/128GB Vivo T1 mode, you’ll still be paying Rs 1,000 less. While battery capacity is the same across both phones, the Realme 9 Pro almost doubles the charging speed.

    The displays on both phones are pretty similar, with LCD panels and 120Hz refresh rates. However, the hole-punch camera cut-out on the 9 Pro’s screen does feature a more modern look. Apart from the aesthetic of the notch, there’s not a lot to separate the two screens.

    Close

    Related stories

    For optics, the Realme 9 Pro 5G’s triple-camera setup offers more in terms of flexibility with both a main and ultrawide shooter. The Vivo T1 only has a single main camera accompanied by a depth and macro sensor. In my experience, I wasn’t a big fan of the T1’s camera and I found it to be lacking in several areas. I haven’t tested the camera on the Realme 9 Pro, but going by specifications alone, it certainly comes out on top.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Realme #smartphones #Vivo #Vivo India
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 06:51 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.