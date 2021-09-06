MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G full spec-sheet revealed ahead of September 9 launch event

Realme Pad to get WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200 pixels) display.

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 05:33 PM IST

Realme is gearing up to launch two new smartphones in its number series on September 9. The Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G will be arriving with a few firsts alongside the company’s first-ever tablet – Realme Pad. In the most recent tweet, the company also confirmed that will be unveiling the Realme Cobble and Realme Pocket portable Bluetooth speaker alongside the two phones and tablet.

Realme’s upcoming event will take place in India on September 9 at 12:30 pm (noon). Realme has confirmed that the Realme 8i will be the first in India to use a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and the Realme 8s 5G will be the first to opt for a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC.

Apart from the chipset, few other details about the two Realme 8i and Realme 8s are available, but a recent leak by Debayan Roy reveals the full specs of the two devices.

Source: Twitter Source: Twitter

Realme 8s 5G Expected Specifications 

Close

Related stories

If the leak is accurate, then the Realme 8s 5G’s MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC will be accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The device will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the handset will get a 64 MP triple-camera setup with a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone will also get a 16 MP selfie camera. It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The Realme 8s 5G will be available in Universal Blue and Purple colour options.

Realme 8i Expected Specifications 

The Realme 8i, on the other hand, will use a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset is expected to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, you get a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone will also get a 16 MP selfie camera. It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The handset is available in Space Black and Space Purple.

Both the phones will run Android 11 with Realme UI on top and will also support Dynamic RAM expansion up to 13GB on the Realme 8s 5G and up to 10GB on the Realme 8i. They also use a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Realme Pad Expected Specifications 

Realme also revealed details about the design and display of the Realme Pad. The Realme Pad will sport a 10.36-inch display with a WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200 pixels) resolution. The Realme Pad will also feature an incredibly slim form factor. The tablet could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Realme #smartphones #Tablets
first published: Sep 6, 2021 05:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.