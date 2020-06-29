App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 6 and Realme 5i receive Rs 1,000 price hike in India: Check latest price, offers

The Realme 5i now starts from Rs 10,999, while the Realme 6 now costs Rs 14,999 for the base model.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme recently hiked the price of two of its smartphones in India. Both the Realme 5i and Realme 6 have received a Rs 1,000 price hike. The recent price rise has come only a couple of months after the phone prices were raised due to increase GST rate on smartphones. The new prices have been updated on Flipkart and realme.com.

The Realme 6 was launched in India from Rs 12,999 and went up to 13,999 during the GST hike. Now, the Realme 6 is priced at Rs 14,999 in India for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The Realme 5i, which launched in India from Rs 8,999, was previously available for Rs 9,999 after the GST hike. However, the recent price rise puts the Realme 5i at Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB/64GB variant.

The prices of other variants of the Realme 6 and Realme 5i have also gone up. The Realme 5i 4GB/128GB model now costs Rs 11,999. The Realme 6 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is listed at Rs 16,999, while the 8GB/128GB variant costs Rs 17,999.

The price hike on the Realme 6 and Realme 5i come less than a week after the company raised the price on the Realme Narzo 10A and Realme C3. The Realme Narzo 10A, which launched at Rs 8,499, has now gone up to Rs 8,999 after its recent price hike. The 4GB/64GB Realme Narzo 10A model has not received a price rise.

The base model of the Realme C3 has gone up to Rs 1,000 and now costs Rs 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB configuration. The 4GB/64GB variant has also received a hike, going up to Rs 9,999. It is worth noting that Realme launched the C3 for Rs 6,999 for the base model, which means that this is a substantial price hike, especially considering the C3 is a budget phone.

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 07:05 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

