Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions: Has Realme found its first "real" camera monster?

A real contender for best smartphone under 30,000 in India. 1/10 Chinese device maker Realme recently unveiled the Realme X3 SuperZoom in India. It is the first smartphone from the company that features a periscope camera. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is priced at Rs 27,999 in India for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the top-end version costs Rs 32,999 and arrives with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Realme X3 SuperZoom will go on sale on July 1 in India. So without further ado, let's dive into our first impressions of the smartphone. 2/10 Design | In terms of design, not a lot has changed from the Realme X50 Pro. You still get a similarly aligned quad-camera setup, a pill-shaped camera cutout with two front cameras, Gorilla Glass on the front and back, and the Realme branding at the bottom. What has changed is the finish and the frame. The Realme X3 SuperZoom has a plastic frame as compared to an aluminium frame on other premium Realme devices. The periscope camera has a rectangular ring, similar to that of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition. 3/10 Finish | The Realme X3 SuperZoom is available in two colours – Arctic White and Glacier Blue. Our review unit arrived in Arctic White. The back of the phone has a satin finish, which is smooth to the touch and does a good job of hiding fingerprints. The frame is made of plastic but has a nice matte finish that gives an impression of aluminium. The back of the phone has a reflective surface that does tend to switch up the colours when light hits it. 4/10 Display | The phone sports a 6.6-inch LCD panel with a FHD+ (1080*2400 pixels) resolution, 399ppi, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 90.5-percent screen-to-body ratio. Although the Realme X3 SuperZoom uses an LCD panel instead of an OLED, there isn't too much to complain about. As far as LCDs go, this is as good as it gets. The LCD panel didn't bother us too much on account of the 120Hz refresh rate. Playing games on the 120Hz display is fun, to say the least. While not many games support 120 fps, Realme has shared a few titles that can utilise the 120Hz screen; we've shared them in the next slide. 5/10 Performance | The Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. We received the top-end model 12GB/256GB model. In terms of performance, the Realme X3 SuperZoom can get any task done without much effort. Because of the top-end specs, reaching those high frame rates shouldn't be an issue. The Realme X3 SuperZoom managed a 781 single-core score and a 2657 multi-core score on Geekbench 5 while managing a 501,234 score on AnTuTu. For comparison, the MediaTek G90T, which is currently the fastest mid-range chip in India, managed 287,590 points in AnTuTu and 533 and 1701 points in Geekbench 5's single and multi-core scores, respectively. The benefits of using the last-gen flagship are on display here. 6/10 Battery| The Realme X3 SuperZoom opts for a sizeable 4,200 mAh battery. It isn't the largest battery in terms of size, but it is the current industry standard for flagship smartphones. We haven't had enough time to fully test this battery, but 4,200 mAh is the same capacity as the Realme X50 Pro, and battery life on that device was quite decent. Additionally, you can manually toggle between 60Hz and 120Hz to save battery life. Moreover, Realme includes a 30W Dart Charge adapter in the box, which can deliver a full charge in about an hour, not quite as fast as the X2 Pro's 50W SuperVOOC charger, but fast nonetheless. 7/10 Software | Like most Realme smartphones released recently, X3 SuperZoom runs Android 10 with Realme UI on-top. Realme UI shares a lot of traits with Oppo's ColorOS but leans towards a cleaner, stock Android look. Realme UI is packed full of features and has its own clone app, a gaming mode, digital wellbeing, and contactless payments. You also get power-saving and performance modes, a system-wide dark mode, gestures, and native screen recording. Realme UI is straight-forward; there is not much to complain about. 8/10 Camera Setup | Now to the cameras. The Realme X3 SuperZoom has six cameras in total, two on front and four on the back. The rear-camera setup consists of a 64-megapixel, f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel, f/2.3 ultrawide snapper, an 8-megapixel, f/3.4 periscope shooter, and a 2-megapixel, f/2.4 macro camera. The periscope camera features 5x optical zoom and 60x hybrid zoom as well as optical image stabilisation (OIS). The screen's pill-shaped notch houses a 32-megapixel, f/2.5 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter for selfies. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 60fps, while the front camera is limited to 1080p video capture at 30fps. 9/10 Camera Performance | The main camera on the phone is the Samsung GW1 1/1.72" 64-megapixel sensor that captures 16-megapixel images by default. Daylight photos on the SuperZoom's primary camera sensor come out very good, there was no oversaturation, dynamic range is good, and detail is good even at 2x zoom. Taking photos in full 64-megapixel does results in preserving more detail but lacks HDR and makes noise more noticeable. We haven't fully tested the cameras on the SuperZoom, but our initial impressions with the telephoto and main camera are quite positive. The ultrawide camera does struggle and taking photos at night can produce mixed results. You'll have to wait for our full review for a detailed analysis of the six cameras here. Until then, here are a few samples. 10/10 First Impressions | Our initial impression of the Realme X3 SuperZoom can be summed up in one word "impressive". The X3 SuperZoom does a lot right and very little wrong, in fact, since we are yet to test fully test the cameras, it doesn't seem to do anything wrong. The LCD screen is a bit of a letdown when you consider the Realme X2 Pro offered a 90Hz OLED panel for pretty much the same price about nine months ago. Then again, the X3 SuperZoom does offer a periscope camera to get up close and personal to subjects as well as a second ultrawide selfie camera. The Realme X3 SuperZoom offers a powerful chipset, a decent display, strong battery life, good software, and a versatile set of cameras that have more-than piqued our interest. Starting from Rs 27,999, the SuperZoom seems like an excellent value buy. Stay tuned for full Realme X3 SuperZoom review for an in-depth look at the Realme's new camera monster. 