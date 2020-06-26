Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions: Has Realme found its first "real" camera monster?

First Impressions | Our initial impression of the Realme X3 SuperZoom can be summed up in one word "impressive". The X3 SuperZoom does a lot right and very little wrong, in fact, since we are yet to test fully test the cameras, it doesn't seem to do anything wrong. The LCD screen is a bit of a letdown when you consider the Realme X2 Pro offered a 90Hz OLED panel for pretty much the same price about nine months ago. Then again, the X3 SuperZoom does offer a periscope camera to get up close and personal to subjects as well as a second ultrawide selfie camera. The Realme X3 SuperZoom offers a powerful chipset, a decent display, strong battery life, good software, and a versatile set of cameras that have more-than piqued our interest. Starting from Rs 27,999, the SuperZoom seems like an excellent value buy. Stay tuned for full Realme X3 SuperZoom review for an in-depth look at the Realme's new camera monster.