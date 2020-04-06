GST hike makes smartphones more expensive in India: Here's what Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, Vivo phones cost now

OEMs have hiked prices of their smartphones in India as of April 1, 2020. The move came after the government increased the GST rate on smartphones to 18 percent, up from 12 percent.

The move has seen India’s leading smartphone brands, including Apple, Vivo, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Nokia, to increase prices of their devices across all price ranges. The GST rate hike has been intensified with the increase in prices of smartphone components due to the lockdown enforced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and depreciating value of the Indian rupee against the USD.

So, let’s take a look at the revised prices of popular smartphones across India’s most popular brands.

Model Original Price (Rs) New Price (Rs) Samsung Galaxy S20 66,999 70,500 Samsung Galaxy S20+ 73,999 77,900 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 92,999 97,900 Samsung Galaxy S10+ (1TB) 93,900 98,800 Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512GB) 74,900 78,800 Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128GB) 63,900 67,200 Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) 55,900 58,800 Samsung Galaxy S10 (512GB) 67,900 71,400 Samsung Galaxy S10e (128GB) 44,900 47,300 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (128GB) 39,999 42,142 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (512GB) 44,999 47,300 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (6GB + 128GB) 38,999 41,000 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (8GB + 128GB) 40,999 43,100 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 69,999 73,600 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (256GB) 79,999 84,200 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (512GB) 89,999 94,700 Samsung Galaxy A80 39,990 41,999 Samsung Galaxy A71 29,999 31,500 Samsung Galaxy A70S (8GB + 128GB) 28,999 30,500 Samsung Galaxy A70S (6GB + 128GB) 26,999 28,400 Samsung Galaxy A51 (6GB+128GB) 23,999 25,250 Samsung Galaxy A50S (4GB+128GB) 19,999 21,070 Samsung Galaxy A30S (4GB+128GB) 15,999 16,856 Samsung Galaxy A20S (4GB+64GB) 12,999 13,695 Samsung Galaxy A10S (2GB+32G) 8,999 9,480 Samsung Galaxy M31 (6GB+64GB) 15,999 16,856 Samsung Galaxy M31 (6GB+128GB) 16,999 17,910 Samsung Galaxy M21 (4GB +64GB) 13,499 14,222 Samsung Galaxy M21 (6GB+128GB) 15,499 16,329 Samsung Galaxy M30S (4GB+64GB) 13,999 14,749 Samsung Galaxy M30S (6GB+128GB) 15,999 16,856

Model Original Price (Rs) New Price (Rs) Realme 6 Pro 16,999 17,999 Realme 6 12,999 13,999 Realme X2 Pro Master Edition 34,999 36,999 Realme C3 6,999 7,499 Realme 5i 8,999 9,999 Realme X2 16,999 17,999 Realme X2 Pro 27,999 29,999 Realme 5s 9,999 10,999 Realme 5 Pro 12,999 13,999 Realme XT 15,999 16,999 Realme X 16,999 17,999

Model Original Price (Rs) New Price (Rs) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB + 64GB) 14,999 16,499 Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB + 128GB) 16,999 17,999 Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (8GB + 128GB) 18,999 19,999 Redmi Note 9 Pro (4GB + 64GB) 12,999 13,999 Redmi Note 9 Pro (6GB + 128GB 15,999 16,999 Redmi K20 (6GB + 64GB) 19,999 21,999 Redmi K20 (6GB + 128GB) 22,999 24,999 Redmi K20 Pro (6GB + 128GB) 24,999 26,999 Redmi K20 Pro (8GB + 256GB) 27,999 29,999 Mi A3 (4GB + 64GB) 11,999 12,999 Mi A3 (6GB + 128GB) 14,999 14,999 Redmi Note 8 Pro (6GB + 64GB) 14,999 15,999 Redmi Note 8 Pro (6GB + 128GB) 15,999 16,999 Redmi Note 8 Pro (8GB + 128GB) 17,999 18,999 Redmi Note 8 (4GB + 64GB) 10,499 10,999 Redmi Note 8 (6GB + 128GB) 12,999 13,999 Redmi Note 7 Pro (4GB + 64GB) 10,999 10,999 Redmi Note 7 Pro (6GB + 64GB) 12,999 12,999 Redmi Note 7 Pro (6GB + 128GB) 13,999 13,999 Redmi 8 (4GB + 64GB) 7,999 8,999 Redmi 8A Dual (2GB + 32GB) 6,499 6,999 Redmi 8A Dual (3GB + 32GB) 6,999 7,999 Redmi 8A (2GB + 32GB) 6,499 6,999 Redmi 7A (2GB + 16GB) 5,999 6,499 Redmi 7A (2GB + 32GB) 6,199 6,699 Redmi Go (1GB + 16GB) 4,499 4,999

Model Original Price (Rs) New Price (Rs) Vivo V17 (8GB + 128GB) 22,990 24,990 Vivo S1 (4GB + 128GB) 15,990 17,990 Vivo S1 Pro (8GB + 128GB) 18,990 20,990 Vivo Y19 (4GB + 128GB) 13,990 14,990 Vivo Y91i (2GB + 32GB) 6,990 7,990 Vivo Y91i (3GB + 32GB) 7,990 8,990 Vivo Y15 (4GB + 64GB) 11,990 12,990 Vivo Y12 (3GB + 64GB) 9,990 10,990 Vivo Y11 (3GB + 32GB) 8,990 9,990

Model Original Price (Rs) New Price (Rs) OPPO A1k 7,490 7,990 OPPO A5s 2GB 8,490 8,990 OPPO A5s 3GB 8,990 9,990 OPPO A5s 4GB 10,990 11,990 OPPO A5 2020 3GB 11,490 12,490 OPPO A5 2020 4GB 12,990 13,990 OPPO A5 2020 6GB 14,990 15,990 OPPO A31 4GB 11,490 12,490 OPPO K1 14,990 15,990 OPPO A9 2020 4GB 14,990 15,990 OPPO A9 2020 8GB 17,490 18,490 OPPO F15 8GB 19,990 21,990 OPPO Reno 2F 21,990 23,990 OPPO Reno 2Z 25,990 27,490 OPPO Reno 2 36,990 38,990 OPPO Reno 3 Pro 29,990 31,990

Model Original Price (Rs) New Price (Rs) iPhone 11 64GB 64,900 68,300 iPhone 11 128GB 69,900 73,600 iPhone 11 256GB 79,900 84,100 iPhone 11 Pro 64GB 1,01,200 1,06,600 iPhone 11 Pro 256GB 1,15,200 1,21,300 iPhone 11 Pro 512GB 1,33,200 1,40,300 iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB 1,11,200 1,17,100 iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB 1,25,200 1,31,900 iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB 1,43,200 1,50,800 iPhone XS 64GB 89,900 94,700 iPhone XS 256GB 1,03,900 1,09,400 iPhone XR 64GB 49,900 52,500 iPhone XR 128GB 54,900 57,800 iPhone 8 64GB 40,500 42,600 iPhone 8 128GB 45,500 47,900 iPhone 8 Plus 64GB 50,600 53,400 iPhone 8 Plus 128GB 55,600 58,500 iPhone 7 32GB 29,900 31,500 iPhone 7 128GB 34,900 36,700 iPhone 7 Plus 32GB 37,900 39,900 iPhone 7 Plus 128GB 42,900 45,100

Model Original Price (Rs) New Price (Rs) Nokia 2.3 7,199 7,585 Nokia 7.2 15,499 16,330 Nokia 3.2 7,999 8,428 Nokia 9 Pureview 49,999 52,677 Nokia 6.2 12,499 13,168

Model Original Price (Rs) New Price (Rs) iQOO 3 (8GB+128GB) 36,990 38,990 iQOO 3 (8GB+256GB) 39,990 41,990 iQOO 3 5G (12GB+256GB) 44,990 46,990

Model Original Price (Rs) New Price (Rs) POCO X2 (6GB+64GB) 15,999 16,999 POCO X2 (6GB+128GB) 16,999 17,999 POCO X2 (8GB+256GB) 19,999 20,999

The hike in GST rate is permanent, ensuring the price hike will not be rolled back. You can also expect to see an increase in smartphone prices in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.