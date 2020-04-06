GST hike makes smartphones more expensive in India: Here's what Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, Vivo phones cost now

The GST rate on smartphones has been raised to18-percent, up from 12-percent.
OEMs have hiked prices of their smartphones in India as of April 1, 2020. The move came after the government increased the GST rate on smartphones to 18 percent, up from 12 percent.
The move has seen India’s leading smartphone brands, including Apple, Vivo, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Nokia, to increase prices of their devices across all price ranges. The GST rate hike has been intensified with the increase in prices of smartphone components due to the lockdown enforced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and depreciating value of the Indian rupee against the USD.
So, let’s take a look at the revised prices of popular smartphones across India’s most popular brands.Samsung Mobile Price Hike
Realme Smartphones Price Hikes
|Model
|Original Price (Rs)
|New Price (Rs)
|Samsung Galaxy S20
|66,999
|70,500
|Samsung Galaxy S20+
|73,999
|77,900
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
|92,999
|97,900
|Samsung Galaxy S10+ (1TB)
|93,900
|98,800
|Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512GB)
|74,900
|78,800
|Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128GB)
|63,900
|67,200
|Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB)
|55,900
|58,800
|Samsung Galaxy S10 (512GB)
|67,900
|71,400
|Samsung Galaxy S10e (128GB)
|44,900
|47,300
|Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (128GB)
|39,999
|42,142
|Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (512GB)
|44,999
|47,300
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (6GB + 128GB)
|38,999
|41,000
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (8GB + 128GB)
|40,999
|43,100
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10
|69,999
|73,600
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (256GB)
|79,999
|84,200
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (512GB)
|89,999
|94,700
|Samsung Galaxy A80
|39,990
|41,999
| Samsung Galaxy A71
| 29,999
| 31,500
| Samsung Galaxy A70S (8GB + 128GB)
|28,999
|30,500
| Samsung Galaxy A70S (6GB + 128GB)
|26,999
|28,400
|Samsung Galaxy A51 (6GB+128GB)
|23,999
|25,250
|Samsung Galaxy A50S (4GB+128GB)
|19,999
|21,070
|Samsung Galaxy A30S (4GB+128GB)
|15,999
|16,856
|Samsung Galaxy A20S (4GB+64GB)
|12,999
|13,695
|Samsung Galaxy A10S (2GB+32G)
|8,999
|9,480
|Samsung Galaxy M31 (6GB+64GB)
|15,999
|16,856
|Samsung Galaxy M31 (6GB+128GB)
|16,999
|17,910
|Samsung Galaxy M21 (4GB +64GB)
|13,499
|14,222
|Samsung Galaxy M21 (6GB+128GB)
|15,499
|16,329
|Samsung Galaxy M30S (4GB+64GB)
|13,999
|14,749
|Samsung Galaxy M30S (6GB+128GB)
|15,999
|16,856
Xiaomi Price Hike
|Model
|Original Price (Rs)
|New Price (Rs)
|Realme 6 Pro
|16,999
|17,999
|Realme 6
|12,999
|13,999
|Realme X2 Pro Master Edition
|34,999
|36,999
|Realme C3
|6,999
|7,499
|Realme 5i
|8,999
|9,999
|Realme X2
|16,999
|17,999
|Realme X2 Pro
|27,999
|29,999
|Realme 5s
|9,999
|10,999
|Realme 5 Pro
|12,999
|13,999
|Realme XT
|15,999
|16,999
|Realme X
|16,999
|17,999
Vivo Price Hike
|Model
|Original Price (Rs)
|New Price (Rs)
|Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB + 64GB)
|14,999
|16,499
|Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB + 128GB)
|16,999
|17,999
|Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (8GB + 128GB)
|18,999
|19,999
|Redmi Note 9 Pro (4GB + 64GB)
|12,999
|13,999
|Redmi Note 9 Pro (6GB + 128GB
|15,999
|16,999
|Redmi K20 (6GB + 64GB)
|19,999
|21,999
|Redmi K20 (6GB + 128GB)
|22,999
|24,999
|Redmi K20 Pro (6GB + 128GB)
|24,999
|26,999
|Redmi K20 Pro (8GB + 256GB)
|27,999
|29,999
|Mi A3 (4GB + 64GB)
|11,999
|12,999
|Mi A3 (6GB + 128GB)
|14,999
|14,999
|Redmi Note 8 Pro (6GB + 64GB)
|14,999
|15,999
|Redmi Note 8 Pro (6GB + 128GB)
|15,999
|16,999
|Redmi Note 8 Pro (8GB + 128GB)
|17,999
|18,999
|Redmi Note 8 (4GB + 64GB)
|10,499
|10,999
|Redmi Note 8 (6GB + 128GB)
|12,999
|13,999
|Redmi Note 7 Pro (4GB + 64GB)
|10,999
|10,999
|Redmi Note 7 Pro (6GB + 64GB)
|12,999
|12,999
|Redmi Note 7 Pro (6GB + 128GB)
|13,999
|13,999
|Redmi 8 (4GB + 64GB)
|7,999
|8,999
|Redmi 8A Dual (2GB + 32GB)
|6,499
|6,999
|Redmi 8A Dual (3GB + 32GB)
|6,999
|7,999
|Redmi 8A (2GB + 32GB)
|6,499
|6,999
|Redmi 7A (2GB + 16GB)
|5,999
|6,499
|Redmi 7A (2GB + 32GB)
|6,199
|6,699
|Redmi Go (1GB + 16GB)
|4,499
|4,999
Oppo Price Hike
|Model
|Original Price (Rs)
|New Price (Rs)
|Vivo V17 (8GB + 128GB)
|22,990
|24,990
|Vivo S1 (4GB + 128GB)
|15,990
|17,990
|Vivo S1 Pro (8GB + 128GB)
|18,990
|20,990
|Vivo Y19 (4GB + 128GB)
|13,990
|14,990
|Vivo Y91i (2GB + 32GB)
|6,990
|7,990
|Vivo Y91i (3GB + 32GB)
|7,990
|8,990
|Vivo Y15 (4GB + 64GB)
|11,990
|12,990
|Vivo Y12 (3GB + 64GB)
|9,990
|10,990
|Vivo Y11 (3GB + 32GB)
|8,990
|9,990
iPhones Price Hike
|Model
|Original Price (Rs)
|New Price (Rs)
|OPPO A1k
|7,490
|7,990
|OPPO A5s 2GB
|8,490
|8,990
|OPPO A5s 3GB
|8,990
|9,990
|OPPO A5s 4GB
|10,990
|11,990
|OPPO A5 2020 3GB
|11,490
|12,490
|OPPO A5 2020 4GB
|12,990
|13,990
|OPPO A5 2020 6GB
|14,990
|15,990
|OPPO A31 4GB
|11,490
|12,490
|OPPO K1
|14,990
|15,990
|OPPO A9 2020 4GB
|14,990
|15,990
|OPPO A9 2020 8GB
|17,490
|18,490
|OPPO F15 8GB
|19,990
|21,990
|OPPO Reno 2F
|21,990
|23,990
|OPPO Reno 2Z
|25,990
|27,490
|OPPO Reno 2
|36,990
|38,990
|OPPO Reno 3 Pro
|29,990
|31,990
Nokia Price Hike
|Model
|Original Price (Rs)
|New Price (Rs)
|iPhone 11 64GB
|64,900
|68,300
|iPhone 11 128GB
|69,900
|73,600
|iPhone 11 256GB
|79,900
|84,100
|iPhone 11 Pro 64GB
|1,01,200
|1,06,600
|iPhone 11 Pro 256GB
|1,15,200
|1,21,300
|iPhone 11 Pro 512GB
|1,33,200
|1,40,300
|iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB
|1,11,200
|1,17,100
|iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB
|1,25,200
|1,31,900
|iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB
|1,43,200
|1,50,800
|iPhone XS 64GB
|89,900
|94,700
|iPhone XS 256GB
|1,03,900
|1,09,400
|iPhone XR 64GB
|49,900
|52,500
|iPhone XR 128GB
|54,900
|57,800
|iPhone 8 64GB
|40,500
|42,600
|iPhone 8 128GB
|45,500
|47,900
|iPhone 8 Plus 64GB
|50,600
|53,400
|iPhone 8 Plus 128GB
|55,600
|58,500
|iPhone 7 32GB
|29,900
|31,500
|iPhone 7 128GB
|34,900
|36,700
|iPhone 7 Plus 32GB
|37,900
|39,900
|iPhone 7 Plus 128GB
|42,900
|45,100
iQOO Price Hike
|Model
|Original Price (Rs)
|New Price (Rs)
|Nokia 2.3
|7,199
|7,585
|Nokia 7.2
|15,499
|16,330
|Nokia 3.2
|7,999
|8,428
|Nokia 9 Pureview
|49,999
|52,677
|Nokia 6.2
|12,499
|13,168
Poco Price Hike
|Model
|Original Price (Rs)
|New Price (Rs)
|iQOO 3 (8GB+128GB)
|36,990
|38,990
|iQOO 3 (8GB+256GB)
|39,990
|41,990
|iQOO 3 5G (12GB+256GB)
|44,990
|46,990
|Model
|Original Price (Rs)
|New Price (Rs)
|POCO X2 (6GB+64GB)
|15,999
|16,999
|POCO X2 (6GB+128GB)
|16,999
|17,999
|POCO X2 (8GB+256GB)
|19,999
|20,999
The hike in GST rate is permanent, ensuring the price hike will not be rolled back. You can also expect to see an increase in smartphone prices in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Apr 6, 2020 05:41 pm