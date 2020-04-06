App
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST hike makes smartphones more expensive in India: Here's what Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, Vivo phones cost now

The GST rate on smartphones has been raised to18-percent, up from 12-percent.

Carlsen Martin

OEMs have hiked prices of their smartphones in India as of April 1, 2020. The move came after the government increased the GST rate on smartphones to 18 percent, up from 12 percent.

The move has seen India’s leading smartphone brands, including Apple, Vivo, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Nokia, to increase prices of their devices across all price ranges. The GST rate hike has been intensified with the increase in prices of smartphone components due to the lockdown enforced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and depreciating value of the Indian rupee against the USD.

So, let’s take a look at the revised prices of popular smartphones across India’s most popular brands.

Samsung Mobile Price Hike
ModelOriginal Price (Rs)New Price (Rs)
Samsung Galaxy S2066,99970,500
Samsung Galaxy S20+73,99977,900
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra92,99997,900
Samsung Galaxy S10+ (1TB)93,90098,800
Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512GB)74,90078,800
Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128GB)63,90067,200
Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB)55,90058,800
Samsung Galaxy S10 (512GB)67,90071,400
Samsung Galaxy S10e (128GB)44,90047,300
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (128GB)39,99942,142
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (512GB)44,99947,300
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (6GB + 128GB)38,99941,000
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (8GB + 128GB)40,99943,100
Samsung Galaxy Note 1069,99973,600
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (256GB)79,99984,200
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (512GB)89,99994,700
Samsung Galaxy A8039,99041,999
 Samsung Galaxy A71 29,999 31,500
 Samsung Galaxy A70S (8GB + 128GB)28,99930,500
 Samsung Galaxy A70S (6GB + 128GB)26,99928,400
Samsung Galaxy A51 (6GB+128GB)23,99925,250
Samsung Galaxy A50S (4GB+128GB)19,99921,070
Samsung Galaxy A30S (4GB+128GB)15,99916,856
Samsung Galaxy A20S (4GB+64GB)12,99913,695
Samsung Galaxy A10S (2GB+32G)8,9999,480
Samsung Galaxy M31 (6GB+64GB)15,99916,856
Samsung Galaxy M31 (6GB+128GB)16,99917,910
Samsung Galaxy M21 (4GB +64GB)13,49914,222
Samsung Galaxy M21 (6GB+128GB)15,49916,329
Samsung Galaxy M30S (4GB+64GB)13,99914,749
Samsung Galaxy M30S (6GB+128GB)15,99916,856
Realme Smartphones Price Hikes 
ModelOriginal Price (Rs)New Price (Rs)
Realme 6 Pro16,99917,999
Realme 612,99913,999
Realme X2 Pro Master Edition34,99936,999
Realme C36,9997,499
Realme 5i8,9999,999
Realme X216,99917,999
Realme X2 Pro27,99929,999
Realme 5s9,99910,999
Realme 5 Pro12,99913,999
Realme XT15,99916,999
Realme X16,99917,999
Xiaomi Price Hike
ModelOriginal Price (Rs)New Price (Rs)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB + 64GB)14,99916,499
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB + 128GB)16,99917,999
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (8GB + 128GB)18,99919,999
Redmi Note 9 Pro (4GB + 64GB)12,99913,999
Redmi Note 9 Pro (6GB + 128GB15,99916,999
Redmi K20 (6GB + 64GB)19,99921,999
Redmi K20 (6GB + 128GB)22,99924,999
Redmi K20 Pro (6GB + 128GB)24,99926,999
Redmi K20 Pro (8GB + 256GB)27,99929,999
Mi A3 (4GB + 64GB)11,99912,999
Mi A3 (6GB + 128GB)14,99914,999
Redmi Note 8 Pro (6GB + 64GB)14,99915,999
Redmi Note 8 Pro (6GB + 128GB)15,99916,999
Redmi Note 8 Pro (8GB + 128GB)17,99918,999
Redmi Note 8 (4GB + 64GB)10,49910,999
Redmi Note 8 (6GB + 128GB)12,99913,999
Redmi Note 7 Pro (4GB + 64GB)10,99910,999
Redmi Note 7 Pro (6GB + 64GB)12,99912,999
Redmi Note 7 Pro (6GB + 128GB)13,99913,999
Redmi 8 (4GB + 64GB)7,9998,999
Redmi 8A Dual (2GB + 32GB)6,4996,999
Redmi 8A Dual (3GB + 32GB)6,9997,999
Redmi 8A (2GB + 32GB)6,4996,999
Redmi 7A (2GB + 16GB)5,9996,499
Redmi 7A (2GB + 32GB)6,1996,699
Redmi Go (1GB + 16GB)4,4994,999
Vivo Price Hike 
ModelOriginal Price (Rs)New Price (Rs)
Vivo V17 (8GB + 128GB)22,99024,990
Vivo S1 (4GB + 128GB)15,99017,990
Vivo S1 Pro (8GB + 128GB)18,99020,990
Vivo Y19 (4GB + 128GB)13,99014,990
Vivo Y91i (2GB + 32GB)6,9907,990
Vivo Y91i (3GB + 32GB)7,9908,990
Vivo Y15 (4GB + 64GB)11,99012,990
Vivo Y12 (3GB + 64GB)9,99010,990
Vivo Y11 (3GB + 32GB)8,9909,990
Oppo Price Hike
ModelOriginal Price (Rs)New Price (Rs)
OPPO A1k7,4907,990
OPPO A5s 2GB8,4908,990
OPPO A5s 3GB8,9909,990
OPPO A5s 4GB10,99011,990
OPPO A5 2020 3GB11,49012,490
OPPO A5 2020 4GB12,99013,990
OPPO A5 2020 6GB14,99015,990
OPPO A31 4GB11,49012,490
OPPO K114,99015,990
OPPO A9 2020 4GB14,99015,990
OPPO A9 2020 8GB17,49018,490
OPPO F15 8GB19,99021,990
OPPO Reno 2F21,99023,990
OPPO Reno 2Z25,99027,490
OPPO Reno 236,99038,990
OPPO Reno 3 Pro29,99031,990
 iPhones Price Hike
ModelOriginal Price (Rs)New Price (Rs)
iPhone 11 64GB64,90068,300
iPhone 11 128GB69,90073,600
iPhone 11 256GB79,90084,100
iPhone 11 Pro 64GB1,01,2001,06,600
iPhone 11 Pro 256GB1,15,2001,21,300
iPhone 11 Pro 512GB1,33,2001,40,300
iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB1,11,2001,17,100
iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB1,25,2001,31,900
iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB1,43,2001,50,800
iPhone XS 64GB89,90094,700
iPhone XS 256GB1,03,9001,09,400
iPhone XR 64GB49,90052,500
iPhone XR 128GB54,90057,800
iPhone 8 64GB40,50042,600
iPhone 8 128GB45,50047,900
iPhone 8 Plus 64GB50,60053,400
iPhone 8 Plus 128GB55,60058,500
iPhone 7 32GB29,90031,500
iPhone 7 128GB34,90036,700
iPhone 7 Plus 32GB37,90039,900
iPhone 7 Plus 128GB42,90045,100
Nokia Price Hike
ModelOriginal Price (Rs)New Price (Rs)
Nokia 2.37,1997,585
Nokia 7.215,49916,330
Nokia 3.27,9998,428
Nokia 9 Pureview49,99952,677
Nokia 6.212,49913,168
iQOO Price Hike
ModelOriginal Price (Rs)New Price (Rs)
iQOO 3 (8GB+128GB)36,99038,990
iQOO 3 (8GB+256GB)39,99041,990
iQOO 3 5G (12GB+256GB)44,99046,990
Poco Price Hike
ModelOriginal Price (Rs)New Price (Rs)
POCO X2 (6GB+64GB)15,99916,999
POCO X2 (6GB+128GB)16,99917,999
POCO X2 (8GB+256GB)19,99920,999
The hike in GST rate is permanent, ensuring the price hike will not be rolled back. You can also expect to see an increase in smartphone prices in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 05:41 pm

tags #Apple #GST #iQOO #Nokia #Oppo #Realme #Samsung #smartphones #Vivo #Xiaomi

