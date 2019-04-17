Realme 3 Pro launch confirmed for April 22: Offers Fortnite support, Snapdragon 710 SoC at an affordable price

Realme is all set to unveil a new value-king on April 22. The company made a public announcement of its plan to launch the new Realme 3 Pro handset in India. CEO, Madhav Sheth in a tweet on Wednesday claimed that the upcoming smartphone would be the first in its segment to support Fortnite.

The company’s latest handset is set to go up against the likes of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro, targeting consumers who desire value for money above all else. Another interesting development was the Realme CEO teasing a video of Fortnite at 60 fps on the upcoming Realme 3 Pro handset.

But the overlapping problem here is that only flagship chipsets like Apple’s A12 Bionic, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Kirin 980 can run Fortnite at 60 fps, and there’s no chance you are going to see those chips on the Realme 3 Pro. Meanwhile, Geekbench’s listing shows the Realme 3 Pro with a Snapdragon 710 SoC.

While the Realme 3 Pro will certainly not feature a flagship chipset, the new 60 fps game mode Epic Games announced might be made available on smartphones with mid-range chipsets.

As far as other specifications are concerned, the Realme 3 Pro will feature 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage. The handset will also get a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and a 3,960 mAh battery capacity. The phone is also expected to feature HDR support and will run on Android Pie out-of-the-box with the ColorOS 6.0 skin.

While details of the camera aren’t made public, you can expect a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a front camera that exceeds 13-megapixel as the selfie camera on the Realme 3 offers 13 MP image capture.

Considering the Realme 3 Pro is set to compete with the likes of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, it will unlikely surpass the Rs 20,000 mark, making it an incredible value for money proposition.