Realme 125W UltraDART Flash charging tech fully charges a 4,000 mAh battery in 20 minutes

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 125W UltraDART Flash charging tech fully charges a 4,000 mAh battery in 20 minutes

Realme claims that the 125W UltraDART Flash Charging technology can charge 33 percent of a 4,000 mAh battery in just three minutes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme has unveiled its 125W UltraDART Flash charge technology. The fast-charging tech is equivalent to Oppo’s 125W Flash Charge, that claims to charge a 4,000 mAh battery in 20 minutes.

Realme claims that the 125W UltraDART Flash Charging technology can charge 33 percent of a 4,000 mAh battery in just three minutes. In Oppo’s case, the company claims that its 125W Flash Charge tech can charge 41 percent of the same battery within five minutes. Both charging solutions charge a 4,000 mAh battery completely in 20 minutes. 

The company claims that it controls the smartphone temperature under 40°C to facilitate smart and safe charging speed, instead of pursuing extreme fast charging speed, and thereby risking danger. Without temperature control, it should be approximately 13 minutes for 100 percent charge.

Close

Realme also claims that the 125W UltraDART focuses on both efficiency and safety. The ultra-fast charging solution uses direct charging, coupled with multi-layer protection,  to avoid any potential charging accidents.

related news

The company has not yet revealed which smartphone will make its debut with support for the 125W UltraDART Flash charging solution. However, considering how the brand pushes new technology upon availability, it would not be a surprise to see a smartphone with 125 fast-charging soon.

Recently, Vivo sub-brand iQOO unveiled Super FlashCharge 120W – a 120W fast charging solution that is scheduled to arrive with smartphones as early as August.

According to iQOO, the 120W fast-charging technology can top up a 4,000 mAh battery in around 15 minutes.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 02:33 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.