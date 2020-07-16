Realme 125W UltraDART Flash charging tech fully charges a 4,000 mAh battery in 20 minutes

Realme has unveiled its 125W UltraDART Flash charge technology. The fast-charging tech is equivalent to Oppo’s 125W Flash Charge, that claims to charge a 4,000 mAh battery in 20 minutes.

Realme claims that the 125W UltraDART Flash Charging technology can charge 33 percent of a 4,000 mAh battery in just three minutes. In Oppo’s case, the company claims that its 125W Flash Charge tech can charge 41 percent of the same battery within five minutes. Both charging solutions charge a 4,000 mAh battery completely in 20 minutes.

The company claims that it controls the smartphone temperature under 40°C to facilitate smart and safe charging speed, instead of pursuing extreme fast charging speed, and thereby risking danger. Without temperature control, it should be approximately 13 minutes for 100 percent charge.

Realme also claims that the 125W UltraDART focuses on both efficiency and safety. The ultra-fast charging solution uses direct charging, coupled with multi-layer protection, to avoid any potential charging accidents.

The company has not yet revealed which smartphone will make its debut with support for the 125W UltraDART Flash charging solution. However, considering how the brand pushes new technology upon availability, it would not be a surprise to see a smartphone with 125 fast-charging soon.

Recently, Vivo sub-brand iQOO unveiled Super FlashCharge 120W – a 120W fast charging solution that is scheduled to arrive with smartphones as early as August.

According to iQOO, the 120W fast-charging technology can top up a 4,000 mAh battery in around 15 minutes.