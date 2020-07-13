iQOO introduces 120W Flash Charge technology; 4,000 mAh smartphone battery can be topped up in 15 minutes

Vivo sub-brand iQOO recently held a press conference in China, where it officially revealed extremely fast charging technology. At the press briefing, the company unveiled Super FlashCharge 120W – a 120W fast charging solution that is scheduled to arrive with smartphones as early as August.

According to iQOO, the 120W fast-charging technology can top up a 4,000 mAh battery in around 15 minutes, which is twice as fast as the 65W charging technology on the Oppo Find X2 Pro and Realme X50 Pro.

The iQOO conference lasted for around 15 minutes, and it began with plugging an unnamed handset to charge from 0 to 100 percent. The iQOO executive provided details about how the technology functioned without the phone overheating because of the high charging speed.

The battery cells are lined up in a certain array, which allowed the 4,000 mAh battery to reach 50 percent charge in just five minutes. iQOO’s super-fast charging solution works by converting the current from 20V at 6A to 10A at 12V, split into two equal circuits at 5A at 12V that charge two 2,000 mAh cells.

Additionally, a phone with such a fast charging solution will have extra layers of graphite coupled with internal cooling to keep temperatures down and protect the motherboard. While iQOO did not reveal the smartphone that will support FlashCharge 120W, it will likely be a gaming phone.